Firefighters rescue trapped driver after lorry and van crash

Services were called to a car fire on the A11. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A driver had to be released from a vehicle by firefighters, after a crash between a lorry and a van in South Walsham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and firefighters were called just after 12pm after the collision, which happened on South Walsham Road near Green Lane.

One person had to be released from their vehicle by firefighters, with three crews in attendance from Great Yarmouth, Sprowston and Carrow.

The incident saw the road blocked for three hours, with recovery arriving at around 1.50pm, clearing the scene by 3pm.

Nobody is believed to have suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.