Firefighters rescue trapped driver after lorry and van crash
15:43 28 December 2016
Archant
A driver had to be released from a vehicle by firefighters, after a crash between a lorry and a van in South Walsham.
Police and firefighters were called just after 12pm after the collision, which happened on South Walsham Road near Green Lane.
One person had to be released from their vehicle by firefighters, with three crews in attendance from Great Yarmouth, Sprowston and Carrow.
The incident saw the road blocked for three hours, with recovery arriving at around 1.50pm, clearing the scene by 3pm.
Nobody is believed to have suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.