Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth

Firefighters extinguished a building fire on Ferrier Road today.

One appliance from Great Yarmouth and another from Gorleston attended the blaze, which started just before 1pm this afternoon.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They then used a thermal image camera to check for hot spots and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the building of smoke.