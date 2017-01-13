Firefighters tackle people carrier on fire on the Acle Straight
12:12 13 January 2017
Archant
Emergency services have dealt with a vehicle fire on the Acle Straight.
Fireighters and police officers were called to the blaze at around 11am this morning, to reports of a Ford C-Max people carrier on fire. A fire crew from Gorleston attended and extinguished the blaze, with the car now off the road.
Police left the scene at around 11.30am while firefighters made the scene safe.
Nobody is believed to have been injured in the fire.