Firefighters tackle van on fire in Great Yarmouth

Services were called to a car fire on the A11. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Firefighters were called to vehicle blaze in Great Yarmouth early Boxing Day morning.

A crew from Great Yarmouth were sent to on South Quay at around 12.40am this morning, to reports of a van on fire.

The crew extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets, and were able to leave the scene by 1am.

Police also attended the scene, but nobody was injured in the incident.