Fire crews cut roof off car following Yarmouth crash

PUBLISHED: 19:35 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:45 28 August 2018

Photo: Denise Bradley

Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Suffolk Road in Southtown at around 17.24pm.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the roof of a vehicle and small gear was used to make vehicles and the surrounding area safe.

People on social media are reporting long delays in the Gapton Hall area and urging people to find alternative routes.

