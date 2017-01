Fisherman taken to hospital after rescued 35 miles off Gorleston coast

HM Coastguard helicopter. Picture by Paul Kybird Archant

A fisherman had to be rescued from a fishing vessel 35 miles off the coast of Gorleston.

A HM Coastguard helicopter was called just after noon today to reports of an injured crewman on a vessel out at sea.

The fisherman was taken by helicopter to the James Paget Hospital.

More to follow.