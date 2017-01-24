Flats and stalls plan to replace fire hit indoor market and bowling alley

The aftermath of a major fire which has destroyed the Regent Road superbowl and indoor market in the centre of Great Yarmouth during the height of the summer holiday season. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2016

A four-storey building, including flats, indoor market and leisure facilities, could take shape in the heart of Great Yarmouth’s tourist centre.

In August last year a massive blaze engulfed the Regent Bowl and Indoor Market in Regent Road in what was one of the town’s worst fires.

Six months on the site’s owner has said he is considering building 45 apartments on top of a new indoor market and leisure facility.

A public exhibition of proposals was held at the LA Continental Cafe/Bar on Tuesday and neighbours of the site were asked for their views.

Site owner Phil Thompson said he was still waiting for feedback forms to be returned before moving forward to submit plans to the borough council’s planning committee.

He admitted there were some worries about the scale of the development.

“The main thing is they are worried it is going to overshadow their properties,” he said.

He confirmed that after speaking to the bowling company the alley would not be coming back to the site.

Emma Lamb, 34, who lives in Albion Road, with her husband and two young boys and said her and her neighbours were not happy about the proposals.

“It seems that they haven’t allocated any parking within the new build and the new owners or tenants will have to park on the surrounding roads using a permit,” she said.

“After speaking to others on Albion Road we are not too happy with these plans as the parking is already difficult with a permit, let alone having visitors. Also the extra traffic on Albion Road, we feel, will be too much.”

Last summer mayor of Great Yarmouth Cllr Malcolm Bird suggested the site could be used as a car park.

However the site’s owner rejected that idea at the time saying it would never happen as long he had breath in his body.