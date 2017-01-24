Search

Flats and stalls plan to replace fire hit indoor market and bowling alley

24 January, 2017 - 11:12
The aftermath of a major fire which has destroyed the Regent Road superbowl and indoor market in the centre of Great Yarmouth during the height of the summer holiday season. Picture: James Bass

The aftermath of a major fire which has destroyed the Regent Road superbowl and indoor market in the centre of Great Yarmouth during the height of the summer holiday season. Picture: James Bass

A four-storey building, including flats, indoor market and leisure facilities, could take shape in the heart of Great Yarmouth’s tourist centre.

In August last year a massive blaze engulfed the Regent Bowl and Indoor Market in Regent Road in what was one of the town’s worst fires.

Six months on the site’s owner has said he is considering building 45 apartments on top of a new indoor market and leisure facility.

A public exhibition of proposals was held at the LA Continental Cafe/Bar on Tuesday and neighbours of the site were asked for their views.

Site owner Phil Thompson said he was still waiting for feedback forms to be returned before moving forward to submit plans to the borough council’s planning committee.

He admitted there were some worries about the scale of the development.

“The main thing is they are worried it is going to overshadow their properties,” he said.

He confirmed that after speaking to the bowling company the alley would not be coming back to the site.

Emma Lamb, 34, who lives in Albion Road, with her husband and two young boys and said her and her neighbours were not happy about the proposals.

“It seems that they haven’t allocated any parking within the new build and the new owners or tenants will have to park on the surrounding roads using a permit,” she said.

“After speaking to others on Albion Road we are not too happy with these plans as the parking is already difficult with a permit, let alone having visitors. Also the extra traffic on Albion Road, we feel, will be too much.”

Last summer mayor of Great Yarmouth Cllr Malcolm Bird suggested the site could be used as a car park.

However the site’s owner rejected that idea at the time saying it would never happen as long he had breath in his body.

  • I can recall a few years back ,a town ,cannot remember name ,who trialed high street parking free for three hours and no return, and pay and display at a very cheap day rate .If I remember correctly this boosted business so much it was kept on full time . Parking in great Yarmouth centre to visit what shops are still here should be free all winter and cheap rate in summer , people need an incentive to visit and stay ,and I believe that the money taken from carparks goes into the ncc fund anyway ,

    Muddy

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • The fact that the Alley will not come back because of parking issues... Highlights the massive parking problems GY public has, to attend a venue or shopping in the town.. As car ownership grows every month not providing more free parking just keeps footfall away.. And lack of future development and investment.. With parking being a frustrating experience no wonder people stay away.. Pretty obvious really.. Parking Agrovation and frustration is a killer in any town or city... But remember cars bring customers and profits, and if the balance is not met then businesses Will have to suffer ... That is Basic logic.. Even little Gorleston seafront has free parking and is often rammed full on many a sunny day.. Keeping shops very busy... GY seafront parking charges take note.. Learn from others... As for the new proposed project for the burnt out Regent Rd site .. Replacing like for like is just carrying on with same past issues, no improvement to have a big future inspired building with parking will not increase footfall. And with no Alley, footfall will probably be even less... What about an Ice Rink.. The last thing needed is more amusement arcade machines ... Generate something brand new, just more of the same GY will get worse.. On social media GY has lost a lot of interest as things have got so bad the past 10 years.. The word gets round with amount of empty shops and things closed on the seafront.. The power of the Internet is a big commicator of GYs woes and is bound to keep many people from coming.. Use the Regent Rd site wisely to start to inspire and regenerate GY for the future... The choice is there ... Use it with some careful thought.. .. And good planning.

    Lionel

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Problem with parking can easily be solved. When Sainsbury opened a hyper market in the middle of Milton Keynes Town centre they had a 2 storey underground car park underneath their store, with high rise flats above as well, so it can be done - Bearing in mind all the shoppers as well as the tenants , there is no issue parking there and what's more, it's all out of sight.

    Colin01

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • so we are looking at about 30 to 55 extra cars off the top of my head parking needed...?

    Alan Sowle

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

