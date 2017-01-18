Flats plan for nightclub on Great Yarmouth seafront

An application has been submitted to planners to convert a seafront nightclub into flats.

Wray Austrin, of Orde Avenue, Gorleston, is seeking consent to remodel Caesars Bar at 33 Marine Parade into 16 one and two bedroom homes.

The application submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council is supported by documents outlining the scheme and applies to the first floor and above.

The building was once home to one of the borough’s grandest hotels, Goode’s, which fell into disrepair and lay derelict for years, suffering several fires.

It was re-opened as Caesars in 2001, when its revival was hailed as a vote of confidence in the seafront.

Colin Abbott, owner of the neighbouring Atlantis Complex, was behind the original £250,000 transformation with hotelier Rodney Scott.

He said: “Unfortunately things have changed. Getting people upstairs is really hard work. If he turns it into really nice apartments it cannot be a bad thing for Yarmouth seafront. It’s a massive shame because it was always a lovely bar.”

The proposal comes after councillors voted in April last year to grant permission to convert a derelict hotel, adjoining the prominent Atlantis Complex, into 18 residential dwellings, potentially setting a precedent.

Charles Reynolds, who sits on the council’s development control committee, said he did not think there would be an issue regarding policy.

Caesars Bar is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.