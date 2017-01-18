Search

Advanced search

Flats plan for nightclub on Great Yarmouth seafront

13:12 18 January 2017

The entrance to Caesars Bar on Marine Parade. Picture: James Bass

The entrance to Caesars Bar on Marine Parade. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2013

An application has been submitted to planners to convert a seafront nightclub into flats.

1 Comments

Wray Austrin, of Orde Avenue, Gorleston, is seeking consent to remodel Caesars Bar at 33 Marine Parade into 16 one and two bedroom homes.

The application submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council is supported by documents outlining the scheme and applies to the first floor and above.

The building was once home to one of the borough’s grandest hotels, Goode’s, which fell into disrepair and lay derelict for years, suffering several fires.

It was re-opened as Caesars in 2001, when its revival was hailed as a vote of confidence in the seafront.

Colin Abbott, owner of the neighbouring Atlantis Complex, was behind the original £250,000 transformation with hotelier Rodney Scott.

He said: “Unfortunately things have changed. Getting people upstairs is really hard work. If he turns it into really nice apartments it cannot be a bad thing for Yarmouth seafront. It’s a massive shame because it was always a lovely bar.”

The proposal comes after councillors voted in April last year to grant permission to convert a derelict hotel, adjoining the prominent Atlantis Complex, into 18 residential dwellings, potentially setting a precedent.

Charles Reynolds, who sits on the council’s development control committee, said he did not think there would be an issue regarding policy.

Caesars Bar is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Keywords: Charles Reynolds Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth Borough

1 comment

  • I have only been in this bar once or twice but liked the lay out. Of course getting people up stairs i do see as a problem as its hidden away so to speak. But 16 flats....eek no thank you, that`s a extra 10 to 20 cars maybe if the flats go to people with jobs. But it will end up with with Eu`s or other such folk. No thanks... do that and all will follow suit..again

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Alan Sowle

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

New bridge consultation continues

16:26 George Ryan
An artist's impression of Great Yarmouth's third river crossing

People have less than two weeks remaining to respond to a public consultation on transport issues in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, which particularly seeks to establish how much support there is for a third river crossing for the towns.

‘When is Nandos coming to Yarmouth?’ Residents have their say on town centre masterplan

16:25 Liz Coates
Cllr James Bensley and strategic planners Nick Fountain and David Glason help gather the public's views on a new masterplan which sets out a vision for Great Yarmouth.

A vision of what Great Yarmouth could look like in 2035 has been set out to shoppers as the council seeks their views.

Wife Swap looking for families for Brexit special

16:17 George Ryan
TV producers are looking for families to take part in a Brexit special of Wife Swap. Photo: PA

Wife Swap is looking for families in Great Yarmouth to take part in a Brexit special.

Flats plan for nightclub on Great Yarmouth seafront

13:12 Liz Coates
The entrance to Caesars Bar on Marine Parade. Picture: James Bass

An application has been submitted to planners to convert a seafront nightclub into flats.

Most Read

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

Mon, 10:05 David Hannant
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

75 new jobs as Great Yarmouth-based Seajacks wins installation contract for £2.5bn East Anglia One

Yesterday, 10:04 Mark Shields
ScottishPower's offshore wind farm West of Duddon Sands. Picture: Chris James.

Up to 75 new jobs could be created at Great Yarmouth-based Seajacks after the company was awarded a major installation contract for the East Anglia One wind farm.

Read more
United Kingdom

3Sun’s 100 new windfarm jobs are targeted at Great Yarmouth people

Yesterday, 17:04 Anne Edwards
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

More than 100 new technicians are being recruited by Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts.

Read more
United Kingdom

Great Yarmouth police launches new team to tackle speeding

Mon, 11:46 David Hannant
Members of Great Yarmouth's new Special Constabulary Speeding Team at its launch on Sunday, Janaury 15. Picture: Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth police has launched a new team set up to tackle speeding in the borough.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Flats plan for nightclub on Great Yarmouth seafront

13:12 Liz Coates
The entrance to Caesars Bar on Marine Parade. Picture: James Bass

An application has been submitted to planners to convert a seafront nightclub into flats.

Read more
Charles Reynolds

Most Commented

Flats plan for nightclub on Great Yarmouth seafront

13:12 Liz Coates
The entrance to Caesars Bar on Marine Parade. Picture: James Bass

An application has been submitted to planners to convert a seafront nightclub into flats.

Read more
Charles Reynolds

Residents asked to take part in another referendum

Yesterday, 20:25 George Ryan
A ballot box. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth residents are to be asked to take part in another referendum in May.

Read more
Labour Party

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up