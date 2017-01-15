Search

Fleggburgh church awarded £190,000 lottery grant

15 January, 2017 - 12:55
Fleggburgh Church

Fleggburgh Church

John Clarke

A village church has been awarded £190,000 by the Heritage Lottery Fund to enable it to be re-thatched.

Comment

St Margaret’s in Fleggburgh is a Grade II* listed church which dates from medieval times and is one of only 53 completely thatched churches in Norfolk.

Extensive improvements were completed in 1876 and the church has close links with the 57th Newfoundland regiment which was stationed in the parish during the Second World War.

The project will also carry out the installation of a drainage system, repair parapets and buttresses and re-render internal walls. In conjunction with the project the local community is undertaking various activities including the formation of a bellringing team and educational programmes with the village primary school. Village volunteers will assist with these activities.

Frank Brown, chairman of the parish council, said: “We are delighted and thank the Heritage Lottery Fund for giving the village the grant for the church restoration.

“The church is an important part of village life and it’s great to know we are preserving it for future generations.”

John Clarke, who is a member of the church council and project leader said: “My family has had a long association with Fleggburgh church and I hope the heritage activities we are planning will encourage more families to visit our church.”

And Mr Clarke revealed the project’s progress can be followed online by going to www.stbb.co.

Robyn Llewellyn, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund East of England, said: “St Margaret’s Church in Fleggburgh has a unique history and has played an important role in village life for centuries.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we’re pleased to support this project which will secure a bright future for the church – and its thatched roof – and enable people of all ages to explore its history.”

