Search

Advanced search

Flipping fun! A look at how Norfolk has celebrated Pancake Day through the years

28 February, 2017 - 11:50
On your marks: the grandmothers' pancake race at South Green, Southwold, on March, 2, 1976. Photo from Archant Library.

On your marks: the grandmothers' pancake race at South Green, Southwold, on March, 2, 1976. Photo from Archant Library.

Archant

It is the sweetest day of the year full of sugar and lemons and here we look back at how Pancake Day has been celebrated in Norfolk through the decades.

Comment
Flipping fun! Lowestoft pub landladies tossing pancakes on the Marina Theatre stage, on March 2, 1990. Photo from Archant Library.Flipping fun! Lowestoft pub landladies tossing pancakes on the Marina Theatre stage, on March 2, 1990. Photo from Archant Library.

In past years people would have made pancakes and other treats on this day as a way of getting rid of all the eggs, butter and milk that would not be eaten in Lent – hence the association of eggs at Eastertime.

If this sounds bad enough, remember that meat was also off the menu from Wednesday onwards! While most Christians in the West no longer have a regulated list of banned Lenten foods, it is still common today for Christians, and even non-Christians, to “give something up” for Lent.

Weybourne ladies pancake race. Taken in February 1984. Photo from Archant Library.Weybourne ladies pancake race. Taken in February 1984. Photo from Archant Library.

As well as making and eating pancakes, the country loves to hold pancake races, where people run while flipping their pancakes in a pan all for a bit of fun.

Things look competitive at the Ashill pancake race in 1975. Photo from Archant Library.Things look competitive at the Ashill pancake race in 1975. Photo from Archant Library.

It is believed that the tradition dates back to the 15th century when a woman in Buckinghamshire rushed to church to confess her sins while mid-way through making her pancakes.

It's all fun and games at the Rocklands pancake race on the 2nd of March 1982. Photo from Archant Library.It's all fun and games at the Rocklands pancake race on the 2nd of March 1982. Photo from Archant Library.

Children have fun at the Sheringham pancake race on the 15th of February 1983. Photo from Archant Library.Children have fun at the Sheringham pancake race on the 15th of February 1983. Photo from Archant Library.

Gorleston School Pancake day Dated: February 1951. Photo from Archant Library.Gorleston School Pancake day Dated: February 1951. Photo from Archant Library.

ANGLIA T.V. HELEN McDERMOTT RUNNING IN THE PANCAKE RACE IN THE WALK. Picture Adrian JuddANGLIA T.V. HELEN McDERMOTT RUNNING IN THE PANCAKE RACE IN THE WALK. Picture Adrian Judd

BROADLAND PRESENTER ROB CHANDLER IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd.BROADLAND PRESENTER ROB CHANDLER IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd.

A NORWICH FIREMAN IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd.A NORWICH FIREMAN IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd.

A N&N HOSPITAL NURSE IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd.A N&N HOSPITAL NURSE IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Great Yarmouth Centre 81 manager shines at county care awards ceremony

22 minutes ago Anthony Carroll

The leader of a Great Yarmouth-based skills and activities centre for people with disabilities has been highly commended in the Norfolk Care Awards.

Company celebrates Wymondham and Little Plumstead building contracts worth more than £5m

15:11

Construction company Bateman Groundworks has won two new contracts worth more than £5m.

New eastern region chief of nursing union warns of fewer nurses qualifying in years ahead

14:44 Nicholas Carding

The new regional head of the world’s largest nursing union has sounded a warning over an expected drop in the number of nurses qualifying in the next few years.

Students in Gorleston look to ‘worst fears’ to inspire horror stories

09:24 Liz coates

Horror is helping children at a Gorleston school to invent characters and build stories.

Most Read

Girl, 11, assaulted on Great Yarmouth seafront

Yesterday, 10:39 David Hannant

An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in Great Yarmouth on Friday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Commuters fought to save life of trapped Stephen Hubbard after collision with Royal Mail lorry near Horsford

08:41 Dominic Gilbert

Early morning commuters battled to lift an overturned pick-up truck and save the life of Hemsby man Stephen Hubbard after he was struck by a Royal Mail lorry close to Horsford, an inquest heard.

Read more
UN Court

Man hit in face outside a chip shop

Yesterday, 12:29 George Ryan

A man was hit in the face outside a chip shop in Gorleston.

Read more

MP refuses to attend meeting about benefits problems

Yesterday, 16:20 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth’s MP has refused to attend a public meeting on the rollout of a new benefits system which has been plagued with issues.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Updated: Two people hospitalised after cars collide on A47 - road now reopen fully again

Yesterday, 23:53 Nicholas Carding

Two people were taken to hospital with back and neck injuries after a two-car collision between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter