Flipping fun! A look at how Norfolk has celebrated Pancake Day through the years

On your marks: the grandmothers' pancake race at South Green, Southwold, on March, 2, 1976. Photo from Archant Library. Archant

It is the sweetest day of the year full of sugar and lemons and here we look back at how Pancake Day has been celebrated in Norfolk through the decades.

Flipping fun! Lowestoft pub landladies tossing pancakes on the Marina Theatre stage, on March 2, 1990. Photo from Archant Library. Flipping fun! Lowestoft pub landladies tossing pancakes on the Marina Theatre stage, on March 2, 1990. Photo from Archant Library.

In past years people would have made pancakes and other treats on this day as a way of getting rid of all the eggs, butter and milk that would not be eaten in Lent – hence the association of eggs at Eastertime.

If this sounds bad enough, remember that meat was also off the menu from Wednesday onwards! While most Christians in the West no longer have a regulated list of banned Lenten foods, it is still common today for Christians, and even non-Christians, to “give something up” for Lent.

Weybourne ladies pancake race. Taken in February 1984. Photo from Archant Library. Weybourne ladies pancake race. Taken in February 1984. Photo from Archant Library.

As well as making and eating pancakes, the country loves to hold pancake races, where people run while flipping their pancakes in a pan all for a bit of fun.

Things look competitive at the Ashill pancake race in 1975. Photo from Archant Library. Things look competitive at the Ashill pancake race in 1975. Photo from Archant Library.

It is believed that the tradition dates back to the 15th century when a woman in Buckinghamshire rushed to church to confess her sins while mid-way through making her pancakes.

It's all fun and games at the Rocklands pancake race on the 2nd of March 1982. Photo from Archant Library. It's all fun and games at the Rocklands pancake race on the 2nd of March 1982. Photo from Archant Library.

Children have fun at the Sheringham pancake race on the 15th of February 1983. Photo from Archant Library. Children have fun at the Sheringham pancake race on the 15th of February 1983. Photo from Archant Library.

Gorleston School Pancake day Dated: February 1951. Photo from Archant Library. Gorleston School Pancake day Dated: February 1951. Photo from Archant Library.

ANGLIA T.V. HELEN McDERMOTT RUNNING IN THE PANCAKE RACE IN THE WALK. Picture Adrian Judd ANGLIA T.V. HELEN McDERMOTT RUNNING IN THE PANCAKE RACE IN THE WALK. Picture Adrian Judd

BROADLAND PRESENTER ROB CHANDLER IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd. BROADLAND PRESENTER ROB CHANDLER IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd.

A NORWICH FIREMAN IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd. A NORWICH FIREMAN IN THE PANCAKE RACE. Picture Adrian Judd.