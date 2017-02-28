Flipping fun! A look at how Norfolk has celebrated Pancake Day through the years
It is the sweetest day of the year full of sugar and lemons and here we look back at how Pancake Day has been celebrated in Norfolk through the decades.
In past years people would have made pancakes and other treats on this day as a way of getting rid of all the eggs, butter and milk that would not be eaten in Lent – hence the association of eggs at Eastertime.
If this sounds bad enough, remember that meat was also off the menu from Wednesday onwards! While most Christians in the West no longer have a regulated list of banned Lenten foods, it is still common today for Christians, and even non-Christians, to “give something up” for Lent.
As well as making and eating pancakes, the country loves to hold pancake races, where people run while flipping their pancakes in a pan all for a bit of fun.
It is believed that the tradition dates back to the 15th century when a woman in Buckinghamshire rushed to church to confess her sins while mid-way through making her pancakes.