Flood alert: Phone messages tell residents to keep children and pets safe upstairs

A council meeting in Great Yarmouth was cancelled because of flood fears. Photo: George Ryan Archant

Several residents living near Gorleston seafront and the river in the Great Yarmouth have received automated messages telling to take young children and pets upstairs for safety for the next 24 hours.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gale force winds combining with high tides are likely to result in large waves carrying dangerous debris, like rocks. The conditions are also expected to cause traffic.

The Environment Agency is urging people to check their flood risk on GOV.UK and to take extreme care near the coast, avoiding walking along coastal paths and promenades if possible.

In addition to equipment already along the coast, Environment Agency teams have moved 7,500 metres of temporary barriers and 25 pumps to depots and towns including the borough of Great Yarmouth.

Mark Sitton-Kent, National Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Gale force winds and high tides are likely to create large and dangerous waves along parts of the east coast on Friday and Saturday. These conditions could also cause flooding to coastal roads and could impact properties.

“We understand that powerful tides can be dramatic, but please do not put yourself at unnecessary risk by going to the coast for a thrill or to take pictures. Please do not drive through flood water: just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“We are prepared to take action wherever it is needed. We have moved resources and equipment to the coast and the army is on standby to assist if needed.

“People should check their flood risk and keep up to date with the latest situation on the GOV.UK website, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates.