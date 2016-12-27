Flood alerts issued for the Broads including parts of Great Yarmouth, Loddon, Brundall, Oulton Broad and Beccles

A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency Archant

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Broads.

The Environment Agency has put in place two alerts: one for the River Yare and one for the River Waveney affecting parts of Great Yarmouth, Southtown, Belton, Burgh Castle, Loddon, Brundall, Cantley, Oulton Broad, Beccles and other areas.

The agency said the rivers are expecting high water levels due to the natural tide locking caused by high waters at Great Yarmouth, which is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads system at low tide.

The alerts state the forecast for high water at Great Yarmouth is this evening (December 27) at 8pm. The forecast high water at Brundall is around four hours later at midnight and the high water is due at Beccles also at midnight.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said its officers will continue to monitor levels closely.

