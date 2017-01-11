Search

Floods expected in Southwold and Blythburgh and flood alerts widened for north and east Norfolk and Suffolk coastal communities in Brancaster, Burnham Market, Wells-next-the-sea, Blakeney, Bacton, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Southwold

11 January, 2017 - 13:34
High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

There are two flood warnings in place, meaning flooding is expected on marshes around Southwold and Blythburgh and immediate action is required.

11 flood alerts are in place, which means flooding is possible so be prepared for various locations along the north and east coast of Norfolk, including at Brancaster, Burnham Market, Wells-next-the-sea, Blakeney, Bacton, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft and Southwold in Suffolk

• Environment Agency flood warnings in full:

Blythburgh and marshes upstream of A12

• We are expecting high tides due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Lowestoft on the 11th of January 2017 at 8:30pm. High water is due at Blythburgh around 1 hour later, at 9:30pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.03 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.22 m. The forecast tide level is 2.25 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is Westerly. The forecast wind strength is force 7. This warning is in force until 11:30pm on the 11th of January 2017. Flooding is expected for the A12 at Blythburgh. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Southwold and surrounding marshes

• We are expecting high tide levels due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Lowestoft on 11 January 2017 at 8:30pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.03 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.22 m. The forecast tide level is 2.25 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 11:30pm on 11 January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

• Environment Agency flood alerts in full:

North Norfolk coast from old Hunstanton to and including Cley:

• We are expecting high tide levels on the Norfolk Coast due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Wells on 11 January 2017 at 5:44pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 2.51 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 0.96 m. The forecast tide level is 3.52 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 7:44pm on 11 January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

North Norfolk Coast at Salthouse and East Cley:

• We are expecting high tide levels due to spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Wells on 11 January 2017 at 5:44pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 2.51 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 0.96 m. The forecast tide level is 3.52 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 7:44pm on 11 January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Norfolk Coast at Keswick, Ostend and Walcott:

• High tides are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Cromer on 11 January 2017 at 5:15pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 2.13 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 0.97 m. The forecast tide level is 3.15 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 7:15pm on 11 January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Norfolk Coast from Sheringham to Winterton:

• We are expecting high tide levels due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Cromer on the 11th of January 2017 at 5:15pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 2.13 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 0.97 m. The forecast tide level is 3.15 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is Westerly. The forecast wind strength is force 7. This warning is in force until 7:15pm on the 11th of January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne

• We are expecting high tide levels due to the combination of spring tides and a surge tide. The forecast high water is due at Great Yarmouth on the 11th of January 2017 at 8:12pm. Through the evening levels may be elevated. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Tidal River Yare

• We are expecting high tides due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Great Yarmouth on 11 January 2017 at 8:10pm. Elevated levels are expected throughout the evening. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Norfolk Coast at Great Yarmouth:

• High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Great Yarmouth on 11 January 2017 at 8:10pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.02 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.23 m. The forecast tide level is 2.30 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 10:10pm on 11 January 2017.

The Suffolk Coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey:

• High tides are expected due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Lowestoft on 11 January 2017 at 8:30pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.03 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.22 m. The forecast tide level is 2.25 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 10:30pm on 11 January 2017.We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

The Suffolk Coast at Southwold:

• High tides are expected due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Lowestoft on the 11th of January 2017 at 8:30pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.03 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.22 m. The forecast tide level is 2.25 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is Westerly. The forecast wind strength is force 7. This warning is in force until 10:30pm on the 11th of January 2017. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Details are correct as of 13.30am.

  • "AODN" I think stands for "Above Ordnance Datum Newlyn". They changed all the tide tables a few years ago would you believe to make it easier to understand. The Ordinary datum is taken at Newlyn down on the south coast at the lowest tide, so the 1.02m is above the normal level. Google it, it's hard to get your head around, the old system was better.

    Tony

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • what does AODN mean? 1.02 m this is meters i assume. whats that based on? the normal river level? the normal high tide level? how much its going to spill over the backs? what does that translate to in area expected to be flooded? assume we dont have a degree in environmental sciences, or weather patterns, and there impact on urban environments. these warnings might as well be in sand script for all the sense they make. im not sure how to blame. the weather warning service for trying to make themselves sound like there worth there huge pay, or the paper for not explaining more in the article....

    angelfish

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

