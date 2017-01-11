Floods expected in Southwold and Blythburgh and flood alerts widened for north and east Norfolk and Suffolk coastal communities in Brancaster, Burnham Market, Wells-next-the-sea, Blakeney, Bacton, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Southwold

Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency Archant

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

There are two flood warnings in place, meaning flooding is expected on marshes around Southwold and Blythburgh and immediate action is required.

11 flood alerts are in place, which means flooding is possible so be prepared for various locations along the north and east coast of Norfolk, including at Brancaster, Burnham Market, Wells-next-the-sea, Blakeney, Bacton, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft and Southwold in Suffolk

• Environment Agency flood warnings in full:

Blythburgh and marshes upstream of A12

• We are expecting high tides due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Lowestoft on the 11th of January 2017 at 8:30pm. High water is due at Blythburgh around 1 hour later, at 9:30pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.03 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.22 m. The forecast tide level is 2.25 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is Westerly. The forecast wind strength is force 7. This warning is in force until 11:30pm on the 11th of January 2017. Flooding is expected for the A12 at Blythburgh. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Southwold and surrounding marshes

• We are expecting high tide levels due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Lowestoft on 11 January 2017 at 8:30pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.03 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.22 m. The forecast tide level is 2.25 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 11:30pm on 11 January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

• Environment Agency flood alerts in full:

North Norfolk coast from old Hunstanton to and including Cley:

• We are expecting high tide levels on the Norfolk Coast due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Wells on 11 January 2017 at 5:44pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 2.51 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 0.96 m. The forecast tide level is 3.52 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 7:44pm on 11 January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

North Norfolk Coast at Salthouse and East Cley:

• We are expecting high tide levels due to spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Wells on 11 January 2017 at 5:44pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 2.51 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 0.96 m. The forecast tide level is 3.52 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 7:44pm on 11 January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Norfolk Coast at Keswick, Ostend and Walcott:

• High tides are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Cromer on 11 January 2017 at 5:15pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 2.13 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 0.97 m. The forecast tide level is 3.15 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 7:15pm on 11 January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Norfolk Coast from Sheringham to Winterton:

• We are expecting high tide levels due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Cromer on the 11th of January 2017 at 5:15pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 2.13 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 0.97 m. The forecast tide level is 3.15 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is Westerly. The forecast wind strength is force 7. This warning is in force until 7:15pm on the 11th of January 2017. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne

• We are expecting high tide levels due to the combination of spring tides and a surge tide. The forecast high water is due at Great Yarmouth on the 11th of January 2017 at 8:12pm. Through the evening levels may be elevated. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Tidal River Yare

• We are expecting high tides due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Great Yarmouth on 11 January 2017 at 8:10pm. Elevated levels are expected throughout the evening. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Norfolk Coast at Great Yarmouth:

• High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Great Yarmouth on 11 January 2017 at 8:10pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.02 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.23 m. The forecast tide level is 2.30 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 10:10pm on 11 January 2017.

The Suffolk Coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey:

• High tides are expected due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Lowestoft on 11 January 2017 at 8:30pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.03 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.22 m. The forecast tide level is 2.25 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is West. The forecast wind strength is force 7. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. This warning is in force until 10:30pm on 11 January 2017.We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

The Suffolk Coast at Southwold:

• High tides are expected due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. The forecast high water is due at Lowestoft on the 11th of January 2017 at 8:30pm. The predicted astronomical tide level is 1.03 m AODN. The forecast surge height is 1.22 m. The forecast tide level is 2.25 m AODN. The forecast wind direction is Westerly. The forecast wind strength is force 7. This warning is in force until 10:30pm on the 11th of January 2017. mAODN is a standard measure used across the UK for height above average sea level. It is different to Chart Datum. We will continue to monitor levels closely and update this message as necessary.

Details are correct as of 13.30am.