Football fans urged to check before they travel ahead of East Anglian derby between Norwich City and Ipswich Town

Greater Anglia train. Photo: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Football fans travelling between Lowestoft and Norwich for Sunday’s East Anglian derby are advised to check before they travel due to engineering work on the line.

A rail replacement service is due to operate between Lowestoft and Norwich while Network Rail carry out track renewal works.

Network Rail is closing all lines between Brundall and Lowestoft and Reedham to Great Yarmouth, via Berney Arms, all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Greater Anglia has arranged for buses along the Norwich to Lowestoft route. Passengers should allow extra time and check departure and arrival times before travelling.

A direct rail replacement bus will run between Norwich, Oulton Broad North and Lowestoft. Other buses will run between Reedham, Cantley and Acle, connecting to the train to and from Great Yarmouth at Acle.

Passengers using the service at Oulton Broad will be directed by signs to the rail replacement bus stop, which has been affected by roadworks.

There will be extra services for fans travelling between Ipswich and Norwich.

Before the match there will be two extra services, one which leaves Ipswich at 9.40am and arrives in Norwich 10.22am and another which leaves at 10.05am and arrives in the city at 10.58am.

There will also be additional trains after the game at 2.52pm and 2.40pm.