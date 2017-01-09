Forecasters say snow could be coming to East Anglia

Forecasters say snow may fall in the region by next weekend. Photo: Mike Page

The region could be set for snow towards the end of the week, with forecasters warning of Arctic air and winds moving south.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

By Thursday showers will become increasingly wintry, and Friday is set to see snow showers to the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the North York Moors, and maybe even Norfolk, according to the Met Office.

As the week progresses parts of the South East will also start to see wintry showers.

Steven Keates, from the Met Office, said: “On Thursday the showers spread further south and east, putting most places at risk of showers.

“It is going to turn much chillier, particularly through Thursday and Friday. Some areas could see snow, and some pretty significant snow.”

He added: “Most places are at risk. By Thursday and/or Friday, I think most places will stand risk of seeing something a bit wintry – sleet or snow.

“Next weekend we could be into minus double figures overnight.”

Forecasts predict Norfolk could see highs up to 10 Celsius tomorrow (Monday) with mostly dry conditions, while temperatures are expected to fall down to 7 Celsius by Wednesday.