Forecasters say snow could be coming to East Anglia

09 January, 2017 - 12:38
Forecasters say snow may fall in the region by next weekend. Photo: Mike Page

Forecasters say snow may fall in the region by next weekend. Photo: Mike Page

The region could be set for snow towards the end of the week, with forecasters warning of Arctic air and winds moving south.

By Thursday showers will become increasingly wintry, and Friday is set to see snow showers to the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the North York Moors, and maybe even Norfolk, according to the Met Office.

As the week progresses parts of the South East will also start to see wintry showers.

Steven Keates, from the Met Office, said: “On Thursday the showers spread further south and east, putting most places at risk of showers.

“It is going to turn much chillier, particularly through Thursday and Friday. Some areas could see snow, and some pretty significant snow.”

He added: “Most places are at risk. By Thursday and/or Friday, I think most places will stand risk of seeing something a bit wintry – sleet or snow.

“Next weekend we could be into minus double figures overnight.”

Forecasts predict Norfolk could see highs up to 10 Celsius tomorrow (Monday) with mostly dry conditions, while temperatures are expected to fall down to 7 Celsius by Wednesday.

  • Yes a long weekend for the public sector with hospitals, fire brigades, road gritters, police and ambulance teams all at full stretch when those of us in the private sector can just kick off our shoes and have a rest, in fact we might not have to go into work if the roads are shut!

    JohnnyH

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • Getting much milder by next Wednesday, so three days of chilly weather lol

    David Rose

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • 'Could' ! Please be a little more specific.

    Raisedeyebrows

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • Lets close the schools now just in case. Its a long time since the teachers have had a holiday.

    NorfolkNog

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • Long weekend for the public sector!!

    Big Bonce

    Monday, January 9, 2017

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Have you seen these stunning images of hundreds of seals?

Yesterday, 17:09 George Ryan
An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

These amazing images show hundreds of seals and their pups on Scroby Sands in Great Yarmouth.

Bye bye North Norfolk Radio: Listeners react to changes at radio station which have left some reaching for power off button

Yesterday, 14:31 Ally McGilvray
Dick Hutchinson, pictured right, has left North Norfolk Radio prompting speculation over the station's future.

But station insists it is not closing.

Tribute paid to Second World War War veteran Reginald Watson ahead of funeral

Yesterday, 13:19 David Hannant
Ormesby St Margaret chuch, where Reginald Watson's funeral is to be held. Picture: James Bass

A former parish councillor has paid tribute to a Second World War veteran ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Officers warn 'Amazon' scam could cost people dearly

Yesterday, 09:57 Staff reporter
File photo dated 25/11/15 of an Amazon sign, as the retail giant has launched a free one-hour restaurant delivery service for Prime members in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 7, 2016. The service is the latest effort by the online retailer to attract customers to its £79-a-year subscription base following ultra-fast delivery offers and the launch of Amazon Fresh food deliveries in June. See PA story CONSUMER Amazon. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk to be on their guard about scam emails claiming to be from Amazon.

Met Office

Well known Gorleston businessman dies aged 86

Yesterday, 09:25 David Hannant
Bryan Westbrook pictured in Nelly's Sweet Shop, Picture: Submitted by Ian Westbrook

A man who spent decades as a pillar of his community, providing the town with entertainment and sweet treats, has died aged 86.

London

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Bernard Williamson

Have you seen these stunning images of hundreds of seals?

Yesterday, 17:09 George Ryan
An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

These amazing images show hundreds of seals and their pups on Scroby Sands in Great Yarmouth.

