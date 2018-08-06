Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Norfolk man set to stand trial following death of five people in shop explosion

PUBLISHED: 16:17 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 03 September 2018

Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester. PIC: Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images

Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester. PIC: Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Three men are set to stand trial later this year after five people, including a former Norfolk woman, were killed in a shop explosion.

Former Great Yarmouth man Hawkar Hassan, 32, Arkan Ali, 37, and Aram Kurd, 33, were arrested after the blast destroyed a Polish supermarket and flat on February 25.

Mary Ragoobeer, 46, her sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, Leah Beth Reek, 18, and Viktorija Ljevleva, 22, all died in the incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester.

Miss Ljevleva studied A-levels and completed a business management degree at City College Norwich in 2016 and also attended Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston.

Ali, of, Oldham, Hassan, of no fixed abode and Kurd, of, Leicester, have all denied manslaughter and separate counts of arson being reckless as to endanger life and fraud by false representation. They are due to stand trial at Leicester Crown Court on November 13.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Great Yarmouth council reassures stall holders over plans to move market

16:33 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have reassured stall holders that plans to move its historic market are not final.

Former Norfolk man set to stand trial following death of five people in shop explosion

16:17 Peter Walsh
Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester. PIC: Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images

Three men are set to stand trial later this year after five people, including a former Norfolk woman, were killed in a shop explosion.

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Transport for some of Norfolk’s vulnerable people to be taken away

12:34 Dan Grimmer
Adult social services users could have to rely on buses to get around as council bosses look to slash transport costs. Pic: Colin Finch.

Transport for some of Norfolk’s vulnerable people is to be taken away, with councillors saying they will be handed more freedom if they use public transport instead.

Most Read

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Yesterday, 10:15 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Updated: Peter Andre cancels Great Yarmouth show for second time

Saturday, September 1, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Peter Andre fans who paid up to £91 for a ticket to see the celebrity have been left disappointed after his show in Great Yarmouth was cancelled.

Read more
Facebook

Transport for some of Norfolk’s vulnerable people to be taken away

12:34 Dan Grimmer
Adult social services users could have to rely on buses to get around as council bosses look to slash transport costs. Pic: Colin Finch.

Transport for some of Norfolk’s vulnerable people is to be taken away, with councillors saying they will be handed more freedom if they use public transport instead.

Read more
Liberal Democrat

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy