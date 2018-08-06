Former teacher convicted of molesting five-year-old in Cambodia told to join UK sex offenders register
PUBLISHED: 16:38 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:38 22 August 2018
ViralPress
A former teacher who was found guilty of molesting a five-year-old girl while working in Cambodia has been told to register on the sex offenders register, but insists he is not guilty.
Mark Smith was convicted of an indecent sexual act against a minor at Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 22 this year.
Smith, who lives at Cotoneaster Court, insisted at the hearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court that he would: “Prove his innocence and overturn the conviction.”
Smith was the vice Principal at Golden Bridge International School.
Prosecuting, Mr Owens said: “I understand Mr Smith is seeking to have this case overturned, but as Cambodian laws are similar to UK laws on this offence, he is required to join the sex offenders register here. He will be on it for 10 years, but can be removed if the conviction is overturned.” Smith, a father of two, was previously fined five million Cambodian Riels ($1,250), and was handed a two year suspended jail sentence.
He has since returned to Norfolk.
Comments have been disabled on this article.