Search

Advanced search

Former Broadlands air cadet flying high with the Red Arrows

13 February, 2017 - 13:13
The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2012

Corporal Michael Knight will spend the summer riding alongside the RAF’s world-famous aerobatic display team.

Comment
Corporal Mike Knight. Picture: SAC Adam FletcherCorporal Mike Knight. Picture: SAC Adam Fletcher

A former air cadet from Norfolk is flying high after being assigned a new role with the RAF’s world-famous aerobatic display team.

Corporal Michael Knight, from Stalham, is one of a ten-strong team of engineers known as the ‘Circus Blues’ who will spend the summer with the Red Arrows.

He will fly as a passenger in the two-seat Hawk aircraft in transit flights to over 80 display venues throughout the UK and Europe - flying at speeds of more than 350mph.

And, once his aircraft arrives at the display’s operating base, the 35-year-old aircraft technician will be responsible for servicing the aircraft before it can fly again.

Michael joined the Red Arrows Squadron in 2013. During his time on the Squadron he has travelled with the team, servicing the jets, to China, India, Thailand and Singapore on the Asia Pacific and Middle East Tour 2016.

He has been assigned to a specific aircraft and pilot throughout the 2017 display season.

As Circus 7, he will sit in the back seat of Red 7, Flight Lieutenant Si Taylor, throughout the 2017 Display Season with the Red Arrows.

Michael was educated in Stalham, attending both Middle and High schools. Whilst at school he was a member of 222 (Broadlands) Squadron Air Training Corps. After his GCSEs he attended Norwich City College studying engineering, welding and metal fabrication. He joined the Royal Air Force in September 1998.

The Red Arrows Team consists of nine display pilots, all of whom are from frontline squadrons and are experienced officers in the Royal Air Force.

Each has previously operated other fast jets, such as the Tornado or the Typhoon multi-role combat aircraft – helping the Royal Air Force to protect the nation and its interests at all hours, 365-days a year.

There are 120 support staff in the Red Arrows, including operations and flight planners, engineering technicians, photographers, safety equipment experts, drivers, a public relations department, suppliers and administrators.

For more information on the Red Arrows visit www.raf.mod.uk/reds or follow @rafredarrows on Twitter or RAF Red Arrows on Facebook.

Keywords: Facebook India China United Kingdom Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Enterprise agency Nwes acquires Nottingham-based NBV in growth move

18:13 Mark Shields
Kevin Horne, chief executive of Nwes. Picture: Nwes.

East Anglian enterprise agency Nwes has made its second major acquisition in four months, after snapping up a counterpart in the East Midlands.

Woman dies at property in Gorleston

17:20 Jessica Long
The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter landed in Gorleston following emergency at New College Close. Photo: Travis PiperClark

Emergency services were called to a property in Gorleston on Monday afternoon following a medical emergency.

Tidal surge evacuation exhibition is held in Great Yarmouth

16:12
The safety exhibition in Yarmouth market place Picture; David Wiles

A safety exhibition has been held in Great Yarmouth to remind residents how important it is that people evacuate their homes during a tidal surge of flood alert.

Extra officers on patrol after further discoveries of drugs on beaches

15:39 George Ryan
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Extra law enforcement officers are being stationed along the east coast as it emerged there had been further discoveries of suspected class A drugs at beaches along a 35 mile stretch of coast.