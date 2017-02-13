Former Broadlands air cadet flying high with the Red Arrows

The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2012

Corporal Michael Knight will spend the summer riding alongside the RAF’s world-famous aerobatic display team.

Corporal Mike Knight. Picture: SAC Adam Fletcher Corporal Mike Knight. Picture: SAC Adam Fletcher

A former air cadet from Norfolk is flying high after being assigned a new role with the RAF’s world-famous aerobatic display team.

Corporal Michael Knight, from Stalham, is one of a ten-strong team of engineers known as the ‘Circus Blues’ who will spend the summer with the Red Arrows.

He will fly as a passenger in the two-seat Hawk aircraft in transit flights to over 80 display venues throughout the UK and Europe - flying at speeds of more than 350mph.

And, once his aircraft arrives at the display’s operating base, the 35-year-old aircraft technician will be responsible for servicing the aircraft before it can fly again.

Michael joined the Red Arrows Squadron in 2013. During his time on the Squadron he has travelled with the team, servicing the jets, to China, India, Thailand and Singapore on the Asia Pacific and Middle East Tour 2016.

He has been assigned to a specific aircraft and pilot throughout the 2017 display season.

As Circus 7, he will sit in the back seat of Red 7, Flight Lieutenant Si Taylor, throughout the 2017 Display Season with the Red Arrows.

Michael was educated in Stalham, attending both Middle and High schools. Whilst at school he was a member of 222 (Broadlands) Squadron Air Training Corps. After his GCSEs he attended Norwich City College studying engineering, welding and metal fabrication. He joined the Royal Air Force in September 1998.

The Red Arrows Team consists of nine display pilots, all of whom are from frontline squadrons and are experienced officers in the Royal Air Force.

Each has previously operated other fast jets, such as the Tornado or the Typhoon multi-role combat aircraft – helping the Royal Air Force to protect the nation and its interests at all hours, 365-days a year.

There are 120 support staff in the Red Arrows, including operations and flight planners, engineering technicians, photographers, safety equipment experts, drivers, a public relations department, suppliers and administrators.

For more information on the Red Arrows visit www.raf.mod.uk/reds or follow @rafredarrows on Twitter or RAF Red Arrows on Facebook.