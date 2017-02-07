Former Southend health chief Melanie Craig appointed leader of Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG

Melanie Craig. Picture submitted by Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG Archant

A new health chief has been appointed to the Great Yarmouth and Waveney area.

Melanie Craig will become chief officer of Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), after spending four years in charge of Southend CCG.

Her appointment represents a return to her roots as she was born and brought up in Suffolk.

She began her job yesterday - replacing former boss Andy Evans.

Ms Craig joined the NHS in 1999 and held a number of senior leadership roles, as well as specialising in health inequalities.

Prior to joining Southend CCG she spent seven years working in Suffolk where she was director of primary care with the primary care trust, before helping to set up Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG as its chief operating officer.

She said: “I am delighted to be returning to my home county to join Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG.”