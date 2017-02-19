Free children’s cookery workshops held in Great Yarmouth by Tesco

Children had fun at the cookery lessons Freedman Brown Communications Ltd Archant

Children visiting Great Yarmouth town centre were treated to a free cookery workshop thanks to their local Tesco store.

The event was held to co-incide with the school half-term holidays and was organised by the Tesco Extra store on Pasteur Road, Southtown, as part of its commitment to encourage healthy eating and support the local community.

Chef Clover Hudson helped youngsters make and cook their own healthy pizzas which included making the dough from scratch.

Children could also take part in science lab activities which included making edible slime and exploding rockets.

The children took home what they had made along with a goody bag and recipe card so they are able to make the pizzas again at home.

Community champion from the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth Hayley Cook and service manager Sue Crow attended the event to hand out the goody bags and recipe cards.

Hayley said: “This was an opportunity to provide a free activity for families during the school holidays and we hope to do more similar events in the future.

“It was very popular and was a great way to promote healthy eating and highlight the fun children can have making food from scratch.

“We would like to thank the town centre management for supporting us with the event and all the children and their families who took part”