Free heritage bike ride takes place in Great Yarmouth tomorrow

The event is taking place tomorrow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A cycle ride which takes in some of Great Yarmouth’s wonderful heritage is taking place tomorrow (December 31).

The Great Yarmouth Bike Project is organising the event which starts from their hut on the seafront at North Drive.

The seven-mile long route will be guided by Glen Johnstone and will take between 90 minutes and two hours.

The address is: Great Yarmouth Bike Project, Recreation Centre, the Pavilion, North Drive, Great Yarmouth, NR30 4EW

To find out more go to: www.facebook.com/pg/hubgtyarmouth