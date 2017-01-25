Fresh details come to light on ‘The Duchess’

A former docker has shed fresh light on the disappearance of a woman known as “The Duchess”.

Between 1973/74 a woman arrived at the docks in Great Yarmouth but then one day she mysteriously disappeared.

Ronald Colman, 83, of South Beach Parade, worked on the docks for 25 years and said he recalled the Duchess spending between four and five months living in the docker’s amenity block and believed she was from the Oxfordshire area. He saw her sitting in the cab of a lorry destined for Denmark but then never saw her again.

He added he could not be certain if she had gone back for good or returned to Yarmouth because his shift pattern meant he was placed at a different part of the port each week.

Last year, Norfolk Police launched an appeal for information surrounding the headless body of a woman which was found at Cockley Cley, near Swaffham in August 1974.

DCI Andy Guy, from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Major Investigation Team said last January: “As part of our investigations we employed two scientists to study the victim’s isotopic make up. This resulted in both experts believing that the victim had spent time in an area defined central Europe.

“Another interesting feature was her diet appeared to be predominately fish/shellfish. This led us to one report of a woman known as The Duchess, who lived and worked around Yarmouth docks and was thought to be from Denmark.

“It may be The Duchess has nothing to do with this enquiry but we would very much like to be able to eliminate her as the victim.”

Anyone with information should contact the investigation team on 01953 424520.