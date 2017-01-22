Search

Friday night is movie night in Caister thanks to lottery funded seaside cinema

18:31 24 January 2017

Caister Parish councillors celebrate being awarded £10,000 from the lottery to create a cinema in the Council Hall. Tony Baker and Peter Sleet with the cheque. PHOTO: Nick Butcher.

A blockbuster premiere is coming to Caister with the launch of a new community cinema - and an appeal for volunteers to run it.

The parish council took ownership of projection equipment at the end of last year and is planning a busy programme of events for all ages and tastes.

On Friday night some 30 invited user groups will gather to find out what’s likely to be showing, as well as how the apparatus can benefit their club and its activities.

Peter Sleet, who successfully applied for a £10,000 lottery grant, said he hoped it would be an asset for the whole village.

As well as monthly Friday night screenings he hopes to introduce matinee screenings for older or isolated folk who have few trips out and little to look forward to.

He said: “I would like it to enrich village life. The idea is to give those who do not normally go to Yarmouth or Norwich the chance to see something they might not otherwise be able to.

“The main thing for the matinees is that they are a social event that get people out and about, especially in the winter months.

“I am hoping we will attract holiday makers too when the season comes, but its primary purpose is for the residents of Caister and beyond to places like Hemsby and Filby.

“What we have is different to normal village cinemas because as well as offering commercial screenings we own the equipment and licence that other groups can benefit from.”

Parish council chairman Tony Baker hailed Mr Sleet’s efforts.

He said: “Peter has done this almost on his own from the start and I think he has aimed it just right. Any organisation that is there in numbers that we can supply a film for, we will.”

Mr Baker said they hoped to engage the young people of the village with top movies like Rogue One which were available under the licence before they were released on dvd.

The first public screening is likely to be on Friday February 10 with Doctor Strange being a contender.

Old folk can look forward to a social afternoon and matinee on probably February 24. The council hall in Caister High Street can seat up to 200 people.

To find out how you can help call the parish clerk Elizabeth Dyble on 01493 720893.

Keywords: Norwich Yarmouth

