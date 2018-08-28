‘His smile was contagious and would brighten up any room’: Friends pay tribute to motorcyclist killed in crash

Tributes have started to be laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road.

Touching tributes have been paid to a man who was killed in a crash in Great Yarmouth with one friend describing him as “the most caring and loyal friend you could ever ask for”.

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died.

Flowers started to be laid at the scene of the crash on Southtown Road on Thursday morning.

Alec Bramham, 25, was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along the stretch at around 10pm on Tuesday when a collision between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene as the road remained closed for four hours.

On Wednesday morning police confirmed the motorcyclist had died.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth.

Sophie Shine, a friend of Mr Bramham said she would ‘miss him dearly’.

She said: “Alec was the most caring and loyal friend you could ever ask for. Day or night he was there if you needed a friend.

“His smile was contagious and would brighten up any room. My heart aches and I will forever remember him. I miss you dearly, rest easy.”

A man in his 40s, from the Beccles area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Tributes have also poured in on Facebook.

Stacey Emma Hawkins said: “RIP Alec you are an amazing guy. Thoughts are with your family, fly high mate.”

Selina Reeves added: “Alec you were amazing. Can’t believe this has happened, gone so soon.”

A resident on Southtown Road who did not want to be named was leaving her house to walk her dog when the incident happened.

She described the sound of the crash as “horrifying”.

“There was an extremely loud crack and it sounded as though something was being crushed. It was horrifying.

“The bike came to rest by a gate nearby but I did not see anything more than that. There was lots of police and ambulance services on the scene and it did not quieten down until after two o’clock,” she said.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the manner of driving of the car or the motorcycle before the crash, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting incident number 525 of November 6.