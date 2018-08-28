Friends set up Crowdfunding page for man killed in crash

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture Kylie Howard. Archant

Friends are rallying together to raise funds for the funeral of the man who was killed in a crash in Great Yarmouth.

A Crowdfunding page has been set up with the aim of raising £200 for the funeral of the motorcyclist driver killed in the crash on Southtown Road.

Alec Bramham, 25, was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along the stretch at around 10pm on Tuesday when a collision between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene and the road remained closed for four hours.

On Wednesday morning police confirmed the motorcyclist had died.

Cloe Wale, 25, of Lowestoft, set up the fundraising page on Friday, November 9, to raise funds for the family.

She said: “We had only known each other a few months but we became very close.

“Alec was just a pleasure to be around! Up for anything, up for going anywhere and helping anyone that needed it.

The pair met through a group in Lowestoft called ‘Better Together’ that met up every Thursday.

Miss Wale said: “I set up the Crowdfunding page because I know it’s what he would have done for anyone else, but mainly to support his family with the funeral. I can’t begin to imagine how they are feeling.

“As a group we thought about putting flowers down for him but then we thought the money sent to his family would be a better option.

“He will be dearly missed by all his friends, family and his better together family. fly high my little warrior, until we meet again.”

A man in his 40s, from the Beccles area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was later released on bail until December 3, when he will have to report back to officers.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the manner of driving of the car or the motorcycle before the crash, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting incident number 525 of November 6.

To donate to the Crowdfunding page click here.