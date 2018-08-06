Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Harry Potter-themed open day to be held at owl sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 14:31 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 24 August 2018

An owl at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. Picture: James Bass

An owl at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. Picture: James Bass

They might not carry messages as owls do in the famous novels - but visitors can still marvel at the most stunning feathered creatures during a sanctuary’s special Harry Potter day.

An owl at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. Picture: SONYA DUNCANAn owl at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Fritton Owl Sanctuary, near Lowestoft, is holding the open day on Saturday, August 25 from 10am.

There will be magically-themed music and food at the event, where people are being encouraged to dress up in costume as their favourite characters.

Fritton Owl Sanctuary was set up in 2013 with the aim to give a home to as many unwanted capitive bred owls as possible.

It also takes in injured wild native owls and rehabilitates them, so they can be released back into the wild.

The sanctuary says it has managed to release a satisfactory number of owls into the wild during its five years of opening and and currently homes more than 20 owls in the sanctuary for lots of different reasons.

“We feel we have made an impact by saving these beautiful birds and we look forward for the coming years,” the sanctuary says on its website.

Other News

Lifeboat rescues three people on inflatable dinghy floating three quarters of a mile out to sea

20:34 Lauren Cope
Sea Palling lifeboat Picture: Sea Palling lifeboat

A lifeboat was called to rescue three people who were drifting three quarters of a mile off shore in an inflatable dinghy - just before stormy weather arrived.

Summer firework display to light up Great Yarmouth for the final time on Wednesday

17:10 Joseph Norton
Setting up the display on Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: Titanium Fireworks

Thousands of fireworks fans have been flocking to Great Yarmouth’s midweek summer displays. They have been launched for the first time by a company which lit up major events such as the London Olympics and Rugby World Cup.

Ten things to do in Great Yarmouth area over the bank holiday weekend

16:27 Anthony Carroll
Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls 2015. The sun was shining for the final game of the festival of bowls. Over 60s Open Pairs final. Picture: James Bass

Here are some events and attractions to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend in the Great Yarmouth area

The South Walsham equivalent of Crufts returns to Fairhaven

16:03 Joseph Norton
Dog jumps for joy at last years dog day. Picture: Julian Claxton

Does your dog possess the hidden talents of the ‘best biscuit catcher’ or the ‘best mover’? Or do you take great pride in the way your pup looks?

Most Read

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Tue, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

Splashpad closed due to re-chlorination incident

Yesterday, 09:29 Anthony Carroll
Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Gorleston’s splashpad was closed yesterday due to an incident with a user leading to it needing to be re-chlorinated.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

Wed, 17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Mon, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy