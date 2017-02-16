Search

Fritton Lake’s park and adventure playground closed to day visitors

16 February, 2017 - 15:41
Fritton Lake. Picture: Matt Keal

Fritton Lake. Picture: Matt Keal

Copyright:mattkealphotography

Fritton Lake’s park and adventure playground has closed to day visitors as part of plans to ‘steer the resort in a new direction.’

Access will only be allowed to customers who pay to use the outdoor centre, campsite and lodges.

The news was confirmed on their Facebook page: “Fritton Lake Park and Adventure Playground is no longer open to the general public unless you are staying in The Fritton Lake Retreats or have booked activities.”

Adrian Nichols, operations manager at the Somerleyton Estate, said: “The centre is closed until March, but when it reopens it will change from day visitor to resort based.

“We will be putting up new signs in the area as we steer the resort in a new direction, and focus on our campsite, lodge, and activity centre customers.”

The site, located just off the A143 Beccles Road between Great Yarmouth and Beccles, is owned by the Somerleyton Hall Estate.

  • I agree totally with Mr Goldsmith as well. We loved to go to Fritton with children. Good fun in the park and reasonable food in the restaurant with a well earned pint. The place will be empty and Lord Fritton will have to change his plans

    trelo

    Thursday, February 16, 2017

  • Totally disgusted! Used to love that place. Lord Somerleyton strikes again but here's hoping it comes back to bite him on his stuck up toffee nosed backside!

    Kat Perkins

    Thursday, February 16, 2017

  • Lord Somerleyton does it again!! Fritton woods car park closed. Herringfleet Windmill car park closed and now Fritton Lake closed to the local day visitor! Next you won't be allowed to have a pint at the Dukes Head unless you're having a three course meal! Surely these places and the local visitors are the Estate's bread and butter? Madness!

    Jay Canham

    Thursday, February 16, 2017

  • I agree entirely with Mr Goldsmith below. We would go two or three times each year with our daughter but we would also invite some of her friends and their parents so you would have on average 10 people attend. If me and my small social circle bring 30 people there each year this fact multiplied across all locals attending must be econimcally huge (factor in coffees, ice creams, pony rides, boat hire as well as entrance fees and this isn't insignificant). Good luck for the future, I'm sure the new business model is going to need it. Oh yes. bring back the "Hobart funnies" museum. it was one of the most unique and best parts.

    A M

    Thursday, February 16, 2017

  • Shame that's another place off the list to go to for locals... Can't imagine paying to stay there ... For locals.. What is the point...

    Lionel

    Thursday, February 16, 2017

  • A big own goal and a massive shame. I'm sure it will cause a massive reduction in footfall to the restaurant. Letting the kids play there was the only reason we went - certainly the food was not the attraction. Fritton seems to be a great asset forever badly managed.

    Craig Goldsmith

    Thursday, February 16, 2017

