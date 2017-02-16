Fritton Lake’s park and adventure playground closed to day visitors

Fritton Lake. Picture: Matt Keal Copyright:mattkealphotography

Fritton Lake’s park and adventure playground has closed to day visitors as part of plans to ‘steer the resort in a new direction.’

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Access will only be allowed to customers who pay to use the outdoor centre, campsite and lodges.

The news was confirmed on their Facebook page: “Fritton Lake Park and Adventure Playground is no longer open to the general public unless you are staying in The Fritton Lake Retreats or have booked activities.”

Adrian Nichols, operations manager at the Somerleyton Estate, said: “The centre is closed until March, but when it reopens it will change from day visitor to resort based.

“We will be putting up new signs in the area as we steer the resort in a new direction, and focus on our campsite, lodge, and activity centre customers.”

The site, located just off the A143 Beccles Road between Great Yarmouth and Beccles, is owned by the Somerleyton Hall Estate.