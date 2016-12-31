From early Christmas markets to Framlingham castle - your iwitness pictures from November
12:00 31 December 2016
(c) copyright citizenside.com
November brought some wintery weather to Suffolk, and our iwitness members were quick to capture the frosty starts on camera - as you can see here as we continue our review of the year.
Philip Jones photographed this red-crested pochard who was snoozing away oblivious to the freezing temperatures around him.
Towards the end of the month, towns began to gear up for Christmas with several of the annual light switch on events taking place towards the end of the month.
Elswhere there were Christmas markets and gifts fayres, selling unique gifts and celebrating the build up to Christmas.
This shot shows Framlingham Castle on a clear wintery day. It looks as though it could have been taken in the middle of June.
Finally, we loved this picture of the Guildhall in Laxfield.
Share your photos here.