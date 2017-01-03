From Yarmouth to Bangkok - bus still in use other side of the world

A bus once used in Great Yarmouth, is still going strong all the way across the world in Bangkok.

The number 8 bus which once served in the Great Yarmouth borough has now been pictured in use 5,823 miles away in Bangkok.

Stewart Linton, who spotted the bus posted the picture on Twitter.

He said: “When you’re in Bangkok and see the 8A from Great Yarmouth via Gorleston doing the rounds #whataworld #norfolk.”

The former London Transport RML SMK717F model was transferred to First Eastern Counties in 2006 along with two other models.

All three were repainted into special liveries, showing past operators in the area.

It was mainly used as the number 3 bus service which ran between local holiday camps and Great Yarmouth’s seafront.

It was later used as the number 8 bus service which ran between Caister and Great Yarmouth at the time.

The bus was withdrawn after the 2011 summer season.

A First Buses spokesman said the bus was sold to an owner in Bangkok after that though the date is unclear.

Recently, it has lived at the Jetsada Museum in Nakon Pathom and was used to travel people to the Royal Palace in Bangkok after the King of Thailand died.

