From Yarmouth to Bangkok - bus still in use other side of the world

03 January, 2017 - 15:47
First number 8 bus service once used in Great Yarmouth pictured in Bangkok

A bus once used in Great Yarmouth, is still going strong all the way across the world in Bangkok.

The number 8 bus which once served in the Great Yarmouth borough has now been pictured in use 5,823 miles away in Bangkok.

Stewart Linton, who spotted the bus posted the picture on Twitter.

He said: “When you’re in Bangkok and see the 8A from Great Yarmouth via Gorleston doing the rounds #whataworld #norfolk.”

The former London Transport RML SMK717F model was transferred to First Eastern Counties in 2006 along with two other models.

All three were repainted into special liveries, showing past operators in the area.

It was mainly used as the number 3 bus service which ran between local holiday camps and Great Yarmouth’s seafront.

It was later used as the number 8 bus service which ran between Caister and Great Yarmouth at the time.

The bus was withdrawn after the 2011 summer season.

A First Buses spokesman said the bus was sold to an owner in Bangkok after that though the date is unclear.

Recently, it has lived at the Jetsada Museum in Nakon Pathom and was used to travel people to the Royal Palace in Bangkok after the King of Thailand died.

Do you have any more information or memories about this bus? Email kieran.lynch@archant.co.uk

  • Better than the cumbersome things they use now which don't seem to be able to pull into bus stop spaces properly or to get around corners without swinging over the opposite lane or clunking kerbs and Street furniture

    FlintinChalk

    Tuesday, January 3, 2017

  • "and was used to travel people to the Royal Palace" Was used to travel people?!! Do those working at Archant no longer have the ability to use the English language correctly?

    Ady1973

    Tuesday, January 3, 2017

