Trio of fundraisers take on challenges to support prostate cancer research

PUBLISHED: 14:48 21 August 2018

Irene Brown, 56, Steve Brown, 59, and Susie Bond, 46, call themselves the PCRC Runsters. Photo: PCRC Runsters

Archant

A trio of north Norfolk runners have told of how their love of the sport has changed their lives.

Mrs Brown and Mrs Bond at the Run Norwich 10k. Photo: PCRC RunstersMrs Brown and Mrs Bond at the Run Norwich 10k. Photo: PCRC Runsters

Steve and Irene Brown, from Happisburgh, first met their neighbour Susie Bond through a local running circle.

Now the friends have combined their efforts to raise almost £2,000 in funds and to spread awareness of a cause close to their hearts.

Inspired by Mr Brown, 59, who raised more than £3,500 for the Prostate Cancer Research Centre running the London Marathon in April, after being diagnosed with the disease last year, they decided to continue raising awareness.

Mr Brown, a carer for his father, who also suffered from prostate cancer, said: “It’s not affecting me right now and I don’t have to have treatment at the moment, but it could get worse as the years go on.

“It does play on your mind.”

And the group, called the PCRC Runsters, have all done individual challenges to support the charity .

Mrs Bond, 46, a barmaid at The Lighthouse Inn, raised £375 by running every single day in July - a total of 121 miles.

She said: “It was extremely hard and as fatigue set in it got harder.

“The most I did in a day was 10 miles and three days before the end of the month I took part in the Worstead five mile race, finishing in 52 minutes 11 seconds.”

Mrs Brown, 56, raised £116 in sponsorship for completing the Run Norwich 10k, alongside Mrs Bond.

She said: “I work at the James Paget hospital in Gorleston and a lot of people sponsored me there.

“I absolutely loved it.”

The trio have also qualified as run leaders and set up a local running group, which meets every Tuesday at 5.30 on Gorleston cliffs, supported by the James Paget.

Mrs Brown added: “They’re keen on wellbeing and running has made such a difference to me.

“I used to be overweight and smoke and it changed my life.”

The couch to 5k class cost £1 a session, with all proceeds to the PCRC, and Mr and Mrs Brown and Mrs Bond are hoping to enter the group into a 5k race soon.

Mr Brown said: “We want to get people into the love of running.”

Mr Brown and Mrs Bond will run the Broadlands half marathon in November and Mr Brown hopes to run the London Marathon next year, with the group aiming to raise £5,000 by then, including by holding regular street collections on market days in North Walsham and in supermarkets.

To donate, visit Mrs Bond’s JustGiving page.

