Further flood warnings issues across Norfolk following tidal surge

Flood warnings have been issued around the River Bure. Picture: Environmental Agency Picture: Environmental Agency

Following yesterday’s tidal surge which threatened parts of the region, two further warnings have been issued, this time concerning the River Bure.

Several towns and villages on the banks of the Bure have been warned to expect flooding, with riverside properties particularly at risk.

Riverside and rural properties in the following locations are affected:

• Acle

• Cargate Green

• Clippesby

• Horning

• Pilson Green

• Ranworth

• Runham

• South Walsham

• Stokesby

• Thurne

• Upton

• West Caister

• Wroxham

The following roads may also be affected; the A47, A1064, A1062, A1151 and Acle Bridge, as well as the railway line at Wroxham.

High tide is due at Great Yarmouth at 10.15pm, with the Environmental Agency continuing to monitor the situation and work alongside the Met Office and local authorities.