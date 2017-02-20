Future of Retroskate to be debated by borough councillors in Great Yarmouth
Copyright: Archant 2017
The future of a popular roller-skating club which is faced with being turfed out of its home will be debated by councillors on Tuesday (February 2).
A petition was signed by more than 1,000 people to save Retroskate, which is based at the Great Yarmouth borough council-run Marina Centre on the sea front.
Any petition which receives more than 900 signatures will be debated by the council.
The venue is one of the UK’s only dedicated roller skating rinks but faces closure as part of plans to renovate and upgrade the leisure centre in Marine Parade.
MORE: Retroskate campaign boosted following picture of empty car park
Last week it was announced that the borough council would go back to the drawing board to see if they can attract private sector funding for a larger scale project.
The meeting of the full council starts promptly at 7pm in Great Yarmouth Town Hall. An extra room in the town hall will be open for the public to watch the debate, such is the suspected level of turnout.