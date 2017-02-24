Girl, 11, assaulted on Great Yarmouth seafront

View of Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. July 2013. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in Great Yarmouth on Friday night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called at around 10pm on February 24, after a girl was attacked by an unknown woman near the Marina Centre on Marine Parade.

An ambulance crew was called, after the girl suffered what were described as superficial head injuries, treating her at the scene.

She was not required to attend hospital and was left in the care of her family.

Great Yarmouth Police have now appealed for witnesses, as the victim only saw the back of her assailant’s head in the assault.

The incident was also not caught on CCTV camera.

Anybody with any information regarding the assault is encouraged to contact Great Yarmouth Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/20941/17.

Alternatively, they can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.