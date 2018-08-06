Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GoGoGone! The hares have hopped off their perches around Norwich ahead of auction

PUBLISHED: 16:41 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:49 09 September 2018

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Mark Ivan Benfield

The GoGoHares have finally hopped off their perches from around Norwich city centre and are getting ready to gather for the final auction, before settling in their permanent homes.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldGoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

In the early hours of this morning the city hares were collected for some hare care, ahead of them being gathered together in public for the final time.

The 50 hare sculptures and 18 county sculptures have wowed visitors from near and far, who have loved ticking off the sculptures while exploring Norfolk.

The mobile phone app has seen 180,000 hares unlocked over the summer, making it one of the most popular GoGo trails to date.

Norfolk children’s charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art, organised the sculpture trail, which has also seen 164 leverets placed around the county as part of the learning programme called GoGoCreate.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldGoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Martin Green, project manager, said: “It is incredible how quickly the 11 weeks goes and it has been a delight to see so many people enjoying the trails around Norfolk.

“It won’t be long before people can see them one last time and we look forward them lighting up people’s faces when they enter the parade of hares in October.

“We thank all the volunteers, sponsors and artists for helping make this happen and hope to see you at the GoGoCreate Lever’ART exhibition in the meantime.”

All the hares (50 from the city and 18 from the county) will be available to see for one last time outside the Forum in a marquee from October 7 to 10, for £2.50 per person or £10 for a family ticket.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldGoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Tickets for this event, named Hare Today Gone Tomorrow, and details of how to book can be found on the GoGoHares.co.uk website.

And for those really missing the hares then there is good news, as the Wymondham Hare and Pablo the Raffle Hare will stay in their spots until October 6.

The Break team thanked partners David Utting Engineering, Rush Removals, Ridgeons and a team of volunteers who enable the logistics to happen.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldGoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

If you haven’t had chance to fill in your GoGoHare sticker book, don’t worry - there’s still plenty of time.

The EDP team has teamed up with Break and East of England Co-op to create the album, which flew off the shelves throughout the project.

The 60-page book costs £5 and is a tribute to all the artists, hare sponsors and supporters who have helped create the GoGoHares trails organised by Break and Wild in Art.

There are 233 stickers to collect in all.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldGoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

You can buy sticker packs for £1, as well as the £5, album at selected EDP and Norwich Evening News offices, Break shops, East of England Co-op stores, One Stop shops and independent retailers, online at www.edp24. co.uk/hares, and by calling 01603 772138.

You can also trade with other GoGoHare fans via facebook, by searching GoGoHare Sticker Swaps.

Other News

Figures reveal big differences in cycling popularity across Norfolk

7 minutes ago Simon Parkin
Figures have shown big difference to cycyling rates across Norfolk. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Campaigners have urged action to make cycling easier and safer after big differences in its popularity across Norfolk were revealed by new figures.

‘We will get back our five stars’ – Bar promises comeback after zero food hygiene rating

15:18 James Carr
Number 1 Bar and Kitchen in Gorleston. Photo: Google.

A bar has promised to make a quick comeback after being hit with zero food hygiene rating.

Road closed after man falls from multi-storey car park

15 minutes ago James Carr
Surrey Street has been closed off by police. Photo: James Carr

A man has fallen from a multi-storey car park in Lowestoft.

Three Norfolk lifeboat rescue teams called to reports of someone crying for help

07:46 Eleanor Pringle
Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat. Photo: Ron Lovick

Three lifeboat rescue teams were called to the River Bure in the early hours of this morning, responding to reports that someone had been heard calling for help.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Thu, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Benge’s Bakery to close in Gorleston

Fri, 13:09
Benge's Bakery in Bells Road, Gorleston Picture: Archant

A Gorleston bakery is to close on Saturday due to the rising costs of flour.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy