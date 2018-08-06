Gorleston’s Dock Tavern adds another £1k to charity donation total

Amelia and The BluesSmith performing at the charity event. Picture: The Dock Tavern The Dock Tavern

The Dock Tavern in Gorleston have announced that their most recent Charity Music Day has raised more than £1,000.

Customers at the tavern raised £1,190 on the day through the sale of wristbands.

The total will be added to the money raised from other events held throughout the year, with the final amount going to the Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The group provide much needed support and information to men and their families who are dealing with, or have been affected by prostate cancer in any way.

The organisers would like to say a huge thank you to all the local musicians who gave all their time for free and entertained the hundreds of people on the day.

A special mention was given to K.B. Scaffolding who donated the stage structure, Ben Jay from the Hippodrome Circus for the stages and S&S Lighting.