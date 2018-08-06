Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Benge’s Bakery to close in Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 13:09 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:08 07 September 2018

Benge's Bakery in Bells Road, Gorleston Picture: Archant

Benge's Bakery in Bells Road, Gorleston Picture: Archant

Archant

A Gorleston bakery is to close on Saturday due to the rising costs of flour.

Benge’s Bakery in Bells Road will be closing at 2pm with its owners Carl and Debbie Whitmore citing the cost rise in the essential product for their business as the reason.

Mr Whitmore said the cost of each bag of flour had gone up by a £1 and they just could not afford it anymore. He also said electricity costs had impacted on the business, which they have owned for 18 years.

Mr Whitmore, who has 42 years experience in the bakery world, wanted to thank all of Benge’s Bakery’s regular customers for their support.

He said the business would be up for sale soon and that he and his wife would not get involved in a similar business in the future.

Saturday’s closure comes after Benge’s Bakery was given a new food hygiene rating of three by the Food Standards Agency.

Other News

“I was chuffed” - clown thanks fans for messages after cancer diagnosis

49 minutes ago Anthony Carroll
Bubbly Bingo the Clown up to some tricks for Operation Santa Claus Picture: Archant

He is the popular clown that saw an outpouring of love and support sent to him after it was revealed he was battling cancer.

Benge’s Bakery to close in Gorleston

13:09
Benge's Bakery in Bells Road, Gorleston Picture: Archant

A Gorleston bakery is to close on Saturday due to the rising costs of flour.

Developers looking to build homes at Marina Quays should be mindful of the tide, Broads Authority says

12:30 David Hannant
Houses with moorings are planned at Marina Quays Picture: Julie Young

Developers hoping to build new homes and moorings on waterside plot in Great Yarmouth have been told to be mindful of tidal issues.

Teenager denies wounding charge following stabbing in Great Yarmouth

11:40 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A teenager has denied a charge of wounding with intent after a stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Yesterday, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy