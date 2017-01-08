Search

Gorleston couple married at sea enjoy unexpected early homecoming

08 January, 2017 - 17:00
Brian and Marlene Robinson from Gorleston married on the Arcadia Cruise ship which unexpectedly stopped just off the east coast on Christmas Day. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

They first met on a coach holiday to Scotland but their love was sealed in matrimony at sea off Britain’s east coast.

Gorleston couple, Brian and Marlene Robinson were among 1,900 passengers aboard the P&O Arcadia cruise ship at it made an unscheduled stop off the coast at Lowestoft on Christmas Day.

This unexpected dropping of anchor proved the icing on the cake following the couple’s marriage onboard the ship on Christmas Eve.

Brian Robinson, 70, said: “We decided we wanted to do something different when we got married and this was just a very special way of doing it.

“We met on an Easton’s coach holiday to Scotland on December 22, 2010 and our relationship blossomed from there.”

The 900ft vessel had been on a nine nights and 10 days, round-trip Baltic Cruise, which had left Southampton on, December 19 and was due to visit Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Oslo, Amsterdam, Zeebrugge before returning to Southampton on December 28.

But due to unsettled sailing conditions, caused by ‘Storm Barbara’, captain master Ashley Cook steered the Arcadia closer to the British Isles- taking shelter by the Norfolk coast so passengers could enjoy their Christmas Day meals.

Mrs Robinson, 72, said: “It was just lovely, the captain married us and one of the members of staff walked me from our cabin to the suite where Brian was waiting for me with other members of staff, who were our witnesses during the ceremony.”

“We had to hold on to the lectern at one point as it became so bumpy!”

Following the ceremony the restaurant staff on board the cruise liner sang ‘Congratulations’ to the newlyweds who enjoyed the rest of their special day with an evening meal.

“Waking up on the east coast on Christmas Day was really surreal. We could see Ness Point and the Gulliver wind turbine at Lowestoft as well as the power station at Great Yarmouth- which is only a several miles from our home!

“It was just a really lovely cruise and a special way to get married,” said Mr Robinson.

