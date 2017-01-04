Search

Gorleston hospital reports it faces ‘sustained pressure’ with all beds full

04 January, 2017 - 14:06
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston is reporting it continues to “face sustained pressure in supporting our patients with the care that they need.”

Following high levels of demand over the Christmas and New Year holiday periods, all beds in the hospital are full, and additional escalation beds are in place with long waits in A&E.

A hospital spokeswoman said: “This situation is not unique to the Trust at this time; others across the country have also been dealing with pressures on their beds.”

Chief executive Christine Allen said “We are focusing on enabling discharges for those patients that are medically stable and fit for discharge, working with other organisations locally to support our patients.

“Junior doctors are being asked to work extra hours if they can and some clinics are being cancelled from tomorrow (January 5) to free up as many senior medical staff as possible. If patients’ appointments are cancelled we will be contacting them directly. If a patient has not heard from us they are asked to attend their appointment as normal.”

“Patients that attend A&E are likely to have a long wait. The public can choose wisely to make sure they are receiving the right care for their condition, at the right time, in the right place. Many people think they need to visit hospital with minor illnesses or injuries but they are often treated more quickly elsewhere, or at home using simple remedies.”

“Our staff are working hard and continuing to do the very best for our patients in challenging circumstances.”

For further information about alternative services:

Pharmacy: A pharmacy can provide confidential, expert advice and treatment for a range of common illnesses and complaints without having to wait for a GP appointment. Find your nearest at www.nhs.uk

NHS111: This service is for when it’s urgent but not an emergency. By dialling 111 the caller will be given advice on where they can get the quickest help depending on the symptoms. NHS111 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Calls are free.

Your GP: Is fast and can help as they have trained professionals who can advise. This is particularly important if you suffer from an underlying health condition. Dealing with illness early can prevent any trips to hospital.

Keywords: Christine Allen James Paget Hospital

James Paget University Hospital

