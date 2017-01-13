Search

Gorleston mum advised to take children and pets to a safe place

13 January, 2017 - 00:53
Toni Lloyd, mum of five, has been warned to take her children and pets to safety

Toni Lloyd

One of the Gorleston residents who has received an automated message from the environment agency is worried.

Mum of five Toni Lloyd, who has only lived in Beach Road for a short time said: “It’s a bit worrying.”

But Toni soesn’t only have her children to think about;she has a cat, a dog, some little quails and quail eggs in an incubator.

She said: “I’ve not long moved here so it’s a bit worrying.”

She has been advised to ensure her children and pets to a safe place for the next 24 hours..

People can check their flood risk and keep up to date with the latest situation on the GOV.UK website, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates.

