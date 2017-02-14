Gorleston teenager on £56,000 charity quest for emergency car

Susan Hart with Yarmouth Lions, Ann Liddiment and Lyn Thomas-East. Susan is looking to raise £56,000 to buy a new car for Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

They are volunteer lifesavers who give up their time to treat seriously injured people hurt in crashes and other emergencies.

And now Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) is set to be given a £56,000 funding boost thanks to a Gorleston teenager.

Susan Hart, 17, has launched an appeal called Project 56 to buy a fully equipped vehicle for NARS to use to respond to emergencies in the Great Yarmouth area.

She has now set herself a year-long target and wants people in the borough to organise fundraising activities

The Lowestoft Sixth Form College A-level student knows the importance of NARS needing a dedicated car for the Yarmouth area as her father, Barry Hart, is a critical care medic with the voluntary organisation.

Susan, who would like to become a radiographer, said: “The outcome of Project 56 will see Yarmouth having a car in the area that can save lives.

“NARS does not get any funding from the government and they are looking to have their own cars in Yarmouth and Dereham.

“My 18th birthday is on February 23 2018 and I want to have raised £56,000 by then for NARS.”

Susan, who used to go to Ormiston Venture Academy, is a youth ambassador with the Great Yarmouth Lions Club and has been involved with the St John Ambulance since she was a young girl.

She has raised about £1,800 so far from organising her own events and has secured pledges of a golf charity day and charity show.

The Great Yarmouth Lions Club has also pledged its support with youth officer Lyn Thomas-East pledging to raise £1,000 from organising events.

Club president Ann Liddiment said: “You hear so much in the press and in the news about young people up to no good and then you have got this wonderful teenager who is doing such a lovely thing for the community.”

In her role as a Lions youth ambassador, Susan has been selected to take part in the national youth ambassador finals in Dudley at the end of the month.

Anyone who wants to organise an event for Project 56 or pledge support can email Susan at svhart@virginmedia.com or call Lyn Thomas-East on 01493 604179 or 0790 9971037.