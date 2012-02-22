Search

Advanced search

Gorleston woman putting heart before head as she prepare to brave the shave

09:46 25 February 2017

Eleanor Hindley who is braving the shave for the British Heart Foundation. Picture: Eleanor Hindley

Eleanor Hindley who is braving the shave for the British Heart Foundation. Picture: Eleanor Hindley

Eleanor Hindley

A hotel apprentice is to say farewell to her locks next month after being inspired by a trip through her family’s history.

Comment

After learning her grandfather died from heart disease, 21-year-old Eleanor Hindley has vowed to shave her head in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Miss Hindley, of Gorleston, will have 12in cut from her head before shaving down to a number one - provided she can raise more than £100 before March 31.

She said: “A lot of people don’t realise hair loss can be an early sign of heart disease, so I thought I could do this to raise a bit of awareness about that. People tend to associate it with other diseases more.”

Miss Hindley was also inspired by her partner Nick, who suffers from a rare heart condition himself.

She will brave the shave on March 31 at the British Heart Foundation shop on Market Place in Great Yarmouth, with customers able to pay to cut a plait from her head themselves.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Elly-Mays-Head-Shave

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Vets warning to dog owners after Staffordshire Bull Terrier is bitten by adder

13:29 David Hannant

A vets has warned dog owners to be aware of snakes when walking their pets, after experiencing its first instance of a dog being bitten by an adder this year.

Updated: ‘Back to business as usual’ - Engineers restore power to homes across East Anglia following Storm Doris

09:47 Nicholas Carding

Nearly all homes and businesses in East Anglia have had power restored to their properties after work was carried out by engineers this morning.

Gorleston woman putting heart before head as she prepare to brave the shave

09:46

A hotel apprentice is to say farewell to her locks next month after being inspired by a trip through her family’s history.

Norfolk’s biggest council tax rise in a decade: Find out how much more you will have to pay

09:27 Dan Grimmer

People in the region are facing the biggest hike in their council tax bills for a decade, with those living in Band D properties facing an annual increase of around £66.

Most Read

Damage assessed as Storm Doris passes through

Thu, 13:54 George Ryan

Storm Doris brought disruption to the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, with trees ripped up, fences blown down, and traffic lights out of action.

Read more
Met Office

Police search for wanted man

Tue, 14:41 George Ryan

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Gorleston family banned from keeping animals for 10 years after leaving their dog to die

Wednesday, February 22, 2012

A GORLESTON family who left its dog to die beside a grave which it dug for it has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Read more

Ralph Lauren T-shirt stolen from TK Maxx in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 13:04 David Hannant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a designer t-shirt was stolen from a clothes store in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Most Commented

How you could book nine days off and get 18

Yesterday, 12:55 chris bishop

Shhhhh... Don’t tell the boss. But if you time it right, you could book nine days annual leave and get twice that amount of time off.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter