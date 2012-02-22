Gorleston woman putting heart before head as she prepare to brave the shave

Eleanor Hindley who is braving the shave for the British Heart Foundation. Picture: Eleanor Hindley Eleanor Hindley

A hotel apprentice is to say farewell to her locks next month after being inspired by a trip through her family’s history.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After learning her grandfather died from heart disease, 21-year-old Eleanor Hindley has vowed to shave her head in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Miss Hindley, of Gorleston, will have 12in cut from her head before shaving down to a number one - provided she can raise more than £100 before March 31.

She said: “A lot of people don’t realise hair loss can be an early sign of heart disease, so I thought I could do this to raise a bit of awareness about that. People tend to associate it with other diseases more.”

Miss Hindley was also inspired by her partner Nick, who suffers from a rare heart condition himself.

She will brave the shave on March 31 at the British Heart Foundation shop on Market Place in Great Yarmouth, with customers able to pay to cut a plait from her head themselves.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Elly-Mays-Head-Shave