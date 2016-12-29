Granny robbed by two women while walking with granddaughter in Gorleston

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

The victim, who is in her late 50s, was approached by two women who asked her for the time.

She was then pushed up against a wall by the female robbers who stole her purse and tobacco.

They then made off down the street away from the scene.

The robbery took place sometime between 6.15pm and 6.40pm on Tuesday, December 20, on the corner of High Street and Cross Road, which is near club and Howards estate agents – which is opposite the Magic City amusements arcade.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

• Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Lisa-Jayne Palliser at Gorleston Police Station on 101.

• Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org