Search

Advanced search

Granny robbed by two women while walking with granddaughter in Gorleston

29 December, 2016 - 10:27
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

PA Wire/Press Association Images

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

Comment

The victim, who is in her late 50s, was approached by two women who asked her for the time.

She was then pushed up against a wall by the female robbers who stole her purse and tobacco.

They then made off down the street away from the scene.

The robbery took place sometime between 6.15pm and 6.40pm on Tuesday, December 20, on the corner of High Street and Cross Road, which is near club and Howards estate agents – which is opposite the Magic City amusements arcade.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

• Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Lisa-Jayne Palliser at Gorleston Police Station on 101.

• Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Other News

All beds full at major hospital

53 minutes ago George Ryan
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

All the beds at a major hospital are full and people are being asked not to attend unless their condition is “life or limb threatening”.

Village rallies round to give Second World War veteran a proper send off

43 minutes ago David Hannant
Reginald James Watson's Regular Army Certificate of Service book. Picture: Gordon Barber funeral directors.

A village has rallied round to give a Second World War veteran a fitting funeral after learning he was to be buried in an unmarked grave 10 miles away from his former home.

Granny robbed while walking with granddaughter

10:27 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

Chas and Dave to headline music festival

15:07 George Ryan
Chas and Dave are expected to play at the festival. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Cockney legends Chas and Dave are set to headline at Great Yarmouth’s first music festival.

Most Read

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Read more
London

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Tue, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Read more
Environment Agency

Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Yesterday, 11:05 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

Read more

Car crash in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 14:13 George Ryan
There has been a crash in Runham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning (December 27).

Read more

Granny robbed while walking with granddaughter

10:27 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

Read more

Most Commented

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Read more
London

Chas and Dave to headline music festival

15:07 George Ryan
Chas and Dave are expected to play at the festival. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Cockney legends Chas and Dave are set to headline at Great Yarmouth’s first music festival.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up