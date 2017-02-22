Grant helps firm create new fender material to increase efficiency

Steve Bartram, operations manager for Dalby Offshore and Tim Smith from Saline Marine - Picture: TMS Media © TMS Media Ltd

An offshore support firm has enabled technicians to stay out at sea for longer – by developing specialised fenders.

Dalby Offshore, based at Great Yarmouth, has developed honeycomb bow fenders which bring greater stability to vessels at sea, meaning they can manage in choppier seas.

Working with Saline Marine and Manuplas, the firm used a £50,000 SCORE grant to create a compound which is more effective than the rubber used in conventional fenders – which prevent boats damaging themselves against turbines. Steve Bartram, operations manager at Dalby Offshore, said: “In an industry constantly transferring technicians, if 12 can stay on turbines for two hours longer because the vessel can stay out and maintain stability in harsher conditions, that’s 24 hours more work for the client.”

SCORE gives grants to projects in the offshore supply chain.