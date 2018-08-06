Search

Council takes action over dumped rubbish in private alleyway

PUBLISHED: 09:01 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:07 25 August 2018

The fly-tipped household items in the alleyway Picture: Vivienne Hodson

A council has taken unusual action to tackle a flytipping problem in a privately owned alleyway in Great Yarmouth.

Residents by the alleyway at Foxes Passage/Rodney Road had complained that households items including a fridge and carpets had been dumped there.

They also said that previous incidents of flytipping had seen needles left there.

The residents, including Peter Ambler, 73, and Vivienne Hodson 66, and who both live in Rodney Road, had also complained that the borough council, which is responsible for clearing flytipped waste, had taken no action or was slow to act.

However the council says the alleyway is privately owned, which complicated the matter, and despite not being public land the authority has agreed to clear the dumped items for the sake of the wider community.

The council is also sending letters to properties that use the alley reminding them of their responsibilities.

A statement from the local authority said: “The borough council has looked into this issue. The alleyway is in private ownership so there is joint responsibility on those who own and/or occupy the abutting properties in terms of access to it. This includes keeping it free from debris and rubbish.

“In terms of a resolution, on this occasion for the sake of the wider community, the borough council will clear the alleyway.

“The council however will be issuing letters to the properties that use this alleyway explaining their responsibilities and the responsibilities of their landowners to keep it free from debris and waste and to impress upon them the need to use the council’s supplied waste and recycling receptacles correctly.

“Household waste must be contained and the council has a solid track record of using its statutory powers to prosecute flytippers. It’s therefore in everyone’s interest to keep the alleyway free of rubbish.”

Mrs Hodson had said the council had been dragging its feet on the issue and Mr Ambler said the problem in the alleyway would get worse if nothing was done to tackle it.

You can report flytipping to Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environmental department by downloading the Report IT GY App or call 01493 846478.

