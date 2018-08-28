Search

Arsonist put lives in danger for a second time, court heard

PUBLISHED: 17:32 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:32 09 November 2018

The scene of the fire in Apsley Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Archant

An arsonist set fire to his seafront home in Great Yarmouth which had to be tackled by four fire crews has had his case adjourned for a further psychiatric report after it emerged it is now the second time he has put lives at risk by starting a blaze at his flat.

Lance Meikle, 42, started a fire at his home in Apsley Road, in July, this year, but Norwich Crown Court heard that in 2012 he was jailed for four years after he started two fires at his flat while he was living in Wellesley Road, which caused residents including one person, who was disabled, to be evacuated from the block of flats.

Meikle has admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered following the latest blaze in Apsley Road but after seeing a psychiatric report, Judge Stephen Holt said he wanted another report as he found the case “worrying.”

He told Meikle: “It does concern me because it is a very worrying case.”

His barrister Mark Roochove agreed with the move to obtain a further report as he said there were mental health issues in the background.

Mr Roochove said that Meikle suffered from depression: “He is a sad man,”

Meikle’s case was adjourned for five weeks until December 14 when it is hoped that a second report will be available.

Meikle was remanded in custody.

The fire started by Meikle in Apsley Road was attended by four fire crews after the blaze was reported about 11pm on the Saturday night.

Two crews from Great Yarmouth and two from Gorleston were involved. as well as police who urged people to stay away from the area while the incident was dealt with.

The previous blaze started by Meikle back in 2012, in Wellesley Road, was started in the kitchen and that was soon put out, but just two hours later he started another fire, setting light to his mattress and then called firefighters himself.

The court heard although the damage was restricted to his flat on both occasions other residents in the flat complex had to be evacuated including a disabled resident who said she would have had problems if the fire took hold.

