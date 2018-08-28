Search

Advanced search

Town’s beach to receive ‘big beach clean up’ following competition success

PUBLISHED: 20:50 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:50 12 November 2018

Great Yarmouth's beach will get a clean up on Tuesday. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth's beach will get a clean up on Tuesday. Picture: James Bass

Archant

Great Yarmouth’s beach has won a competition to receive a ‘big beach clean up’ on Tuesday.

The town’s beach was one of 15 stretches of coast in England and Wales that competed for the chance to be cleaned by Keep Britain Tidy.

Following a successful internet vote, the beach finished in the top nine entitling it to a clean up.

A spokesperson for Keep Britain Tidy said: “This is the sixth beach clean we will have done and they have all been very eye-opening.

“They really help to raise awareness of the effect we are all having on the planet. It would be great if people could turn up and help out with the clean up.”

The event will start at 11am in Marine Crescent and finish at 2pm.

Anyone who wants to help out should follow the link to sign up https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-beach-clean-north-denes-dunes-great-yarmouth-beach-tickets-51332272208.

The beach clean vote campaign is being run by Fairy, Head & Shoulders, Tesco and Keep Britain Tidy.

It says in 2017 for every 100m of UK beaches there was an average of 138 pieces of litter found.

This newspaper joined forces with the Eastern Daily Press earlier this summer to support The EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up campaign which saw hundreds of people gather at Britannia Pier to pick up rubbish.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Town’s beach to receive ‘big beach clean up’ following competition success

20:50 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth's beach will get a clean up on Tuesday. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth’s beach has won a competition to receive a ‘big beach clean up’ on Tuesday.

Plans for market place delivered blow as funding bid is rejected

19:15 Joseph Norton
Plans to redevelop Great Yarmouths historic market place are in doubt after a £1.5m bid for funding was rejected. Picture: Hudson Architects

A council insists it will press on with controversial plans to redevelop Great Yarmouth’s historic market place – despite a £1.5m bid for government funding failing.

How budget proposals could affect your council tax bill in 2019/20

17:19 David Hannant: Local democracy reporters
Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley

Council bosses looking to plug a £78.5m funding gap in the coming years are hoping the taxpayer can shoulder some of the burden - and are looking for your views.

Video Police given extra 24 hours to question man in connection with fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

16:30 Joseph Norton
Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Norfolk Police have until Tuesday afternoon to question a man in connection with a fatal stabbing which happened in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night.

Most Read

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Man arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

13:37 Joseph Norton
A man has been arrested for multiple driving offences including drink driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Video Norfolk beaches take part in Danny Boyle’s Remembrance Day tribute

10:43 Reece Hanson and Emily Prince
The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Portraits and silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munitions workers lined two Norfolk beaches as part of a Remembrance Day tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Read more
Remembrance Day 2018

Updated Two cars in crash which closed part of A47

Yesterday, 11:53 Abigail Nicholson
Breydon Bridge , Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher

Breydon Bridge on the A47 was closed in both directions after two cars crashed.

Read more

Plans for market place delivered blow as funding bid is rejected

19:15 Joseph Norton
Plans to redevelop Great Yarmouths historic market place are in doubt after a £1.5m bid for funding was rejected. Picture: Hudson Architects

A council insists it will press on with controversial plans to redevelop Great Yarmouth’s historic market place – despite a £1.5m bid for government funding failing.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Local Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy