Great Yarmouth council apologise after incoming phone lines experience problems
PUBLISHED: 16:50 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 20 August 2018
The Great Yarmouth Borough Council has apologised to residents after the organisation’s telephone lines stopped working.
The council experienced intermittent problems with incoming calls all day.
The council apologised to residents, but asked them to use alternative methods of contact such as emailing enquiries@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or call 01493 330369.