Great Yarmouth council apologise after incoming phone lines experience problems

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

The Great Yarmouth Borough Council has apologised to residents after the organisation’s telephone lines stopped working.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our apologies to customers trying to telephone the council today. We're experiencing intermittent problems with our incoming telephone lines. Please bear with us or alternatively you can contact us via email: enquiries@great-yarmouth.gov.uk — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) August 20, 2018

The council experienced intermittent problems with incoming calls all day.

The council apologised to residents, but asked them to use alternative methods of contact such as emailing enquiries@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or call 01493 330369.