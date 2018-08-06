Great Yarmouth Bowls Festival to return to seafront at the weekend

Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls 2015. The sun was shining for the final game of the festival of bowls. Over 60s Open Pairs final. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

The biggest outdoor open bowling event in the country will be return to Great Yarmouth’s seafront this weekend

Derek Webster is stepping down as an organiser Picture: Denise Bradley Derek Webster is stepping down as an organiser Picture: Denise Bradley

More than 1,100 bowlers will take to the pitches to compete over the following four weeks in the Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls 2018.

Organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, bowls stalwart Derek Webster and the Festival of Bowls Committee, this year’s festival will take place on the Britannia Bowling Greens between Sunday, August 26 and Friday, September 21.

This year Mr Webster will be stepping down after 25 years as tournament manager.

He said: “I’ve always said that Great Yarmouth seafront is the best bowls venue in the country – the atmosphere and setting is fantastic, and people come back every year to see the high standard of play and meet old friends.

“This year, we even have players from as far as Queensland, Australia and Tenerife who are visiting Great Yarmouth.”

The annual festival is free to watch, with participants competing in men’s, ladies’ and mixed teams for singles, pairs, triples and fours titles.

Mr Webster added: “I’m nearly 85 years old now, so it’s time for somebody else to have a go as tournament manager. I’ve been very, very fortunate to always work with a good team of people who do a good job.”

Barry Coleman, chairman of the council’s economic development committee, said: “Having the biggest outdoor open bowling event in Great Yarmouth is a great accolade, something to be proud of, and I would like to take this opportunity to recognise the sponsors, the volunteers on the Festival of Bowls Committee, and thank Derek Webster personally for his 25 years of service.”

He added: “The festival is free to watch and attracts hundreds of players from all over, who stay in our hotels and guest houses, eat in our restaurants, visit our other attractions and really boost the economy. It’s also a great attraction for local residents too.”

The new sponsors in 2018 are Simpsons Skoda Great Yarmouth, Thompsons Food Services, Sentinel Leisure Trust and the Fish and Grill.