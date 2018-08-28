Video

Town celebrates Prince Charles’ 70th birthday with special tea party

Residents over 70 in Great Yarmouth came together to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday at a tea party in the town hall. Picture: Joe Norton Archant

Happy Birthday Prince Charles! Residents in Great Yarmouth wished the Prince of Wales a very happy 70th birthday at a special tea party held at the town hall on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 40 people aged over 70 were treated to tea and a vast array of cakes at the event organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in partnership with Age Connected.

The event held at the town hall’s assembly room celebrated older age, people in the community coming together and the milestone birthday of Prince Charles.

Mayor, Mary Coleman was in attendance and described the event as “really lovely” as well as praising the “tremendous” work Age Connected do in the town.

She said: “It has been a really good event and is great to see so many people here. It has been a great opportunity for people to come together and get to know each other whilst celebrating Prince Charles’ birthday.

“The Acorn Centre is a great place which elderly people can go to and take part in lots of wonderful activities.”

Age Connected is a charity in Great Yarmouth which is based in Regent Street.

It works for the well-being of older people in the borough to help make life more fulfilling and enjoyable.

Rose Palmer, 86, from Great Yarmouth who is a member of Age Connected said it was a “honour” to be invited to the tea party.

“It has been a lovely event where we have all been able to meet lots of different people. It think it is quite right that we celebrate the heir to the to throne’s 70th birthday,” she said.

Carol Decaesmaeker, 84, from Great Yarmouth lives on her own and finds events such as the tea party as a great way to meet new people.

She said: “At times you can get a bit isolated so it is really nice to get out and about to meet new people. It is great hearing all the different stories people have to tell.

“Whenever there is free tea and cake available you can’t say no. It was delicious.”

The tea party finished with everyone in high spirits as they came together to sing happy birthday.