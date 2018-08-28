Search

Advanced search
Video

Town celebrates Prince Charles’ 70th birthday with special tea party

PUBLISHED: 17:21 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:21 14 November 2018

Residents over 70 in Great Yarmouth came together to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday at a tea party in the town hall. Picture: Joe Norton

Residents over 70 in Great Yarmouth came together to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday at a tea party in the town hall. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

Happy Birthday Prince Charles! Residents in Great Yarmouth wished the Prince of Wales a very happy 70th birthday at a special tea party held at the town hall on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 40 people aged over 70 were treated to tea and a vast array of cakes at the event organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in partnership with Age Connected.

The event held at the town hall’s assembly room celebrated older age, people in the community coming together and the milestone birthday of Prince Charles.

Mayor, Mary Coleman was in attendance and described the event as “really lovely” as well as praising the “tremendous” work Age Connected do in the town.

Eurice Ross, right and Dorothy Mallord at the tea party. Picture: Joe NortonEurice Ross, right and Dorothy Mallord at the tea party. Picture: Joe Norton

She said: “It has been a really good event and is great to see so many people here. It has been a great opportunity for people to come together and get to know each other whilst celebrating Prince Charles’ birthday.

“The Acorn Centre is a great place which elderly people can go to and take part in lots of wonderful activities.”

Age Connected is a charity in Great Yarmouth which is based in Regent Street.

Residents over 70 in Great Yarmouth came together to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday at a tea party in the town hall. Picture: Joe NortonResidents over 70 in Great Yarmouth came together to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday at a tea party in the town hall. Picture: Joe Norton

It works for the well-being of older people in the borough to help make life more fulfilling and enjoyable.

Rose Palmer, 86, from Great Yarmouth who is a member of Age Connected said it was a “honour” to be invited to the tea party.

“It has been a lovely event where we have all been able to meet lots of different people. It think it is quite right that we celebrate the heir to the to throne’s 70th birthday,” she said.

Carol Decaesmaeker, left, Rose Palmer, 86, centre and Jim Palmer, right. Picture: Joe NortonCarol Decaesmaeker, left, Rose Palmer, 86, centre and Jim Palmer, right. Picture: Joe Norton

Carol Decaesmaeker, 84, from Great Yarmouth lives on her own and finds events such as the tea party as a great way to meet new people.

She said: “At times you can get a bit isolated so it is really nice to get out and about to meet new people. It is great hearing all the different stories people have to tell.

“Whenever there is free tea and cake available you can’t say no. It was delicious.”

The tea party finished with everyone in high spirits as they came together to sing happy birthday.

Topic Tags:

Other News

What are the chances? Another set of rare seal twins spotted at Horsey

9 minutes ago Liz Coates
One of the two baby seal pups believed to be twins with its mother in the dunes at Horsey. December 2015. Picture: James Bass

When the first ever recorded twin seal pups were born at Horsey three years ago it sent ripples of excitement across the globe.

Lead stolen from church roof in Great Yarmouth Borough

17:42 Joseph Norton
Lead has been stolen from the roof of St George's Church in Rollesby. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lead has been stolen from the roof of a church in the Great Yarmouth Borough.

Video Town celebrates Prince Charles’ 70th birthday with special tea party

17:21 Joseph Norton
Residents over 70 in Great Yarmouth came together to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday at a tea party in the town hall. Picture: Joe Norton

Happy Birthday Prince Charles! Residents in Great Yarmouth wished the Prince of Wales a very happy 70th birthday at a special tea party held at the town hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Gallery Colourful tractor convoy hauls in £1,582 for Norfolk charities

15:21 Chris Hill
Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

A fundraising tractor run which took 50 farm vehicles on a tour of east Norfolk towns and villages has hauled in £1,582 for two regional charities.

Most Read

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Yesterday, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

Mon, 11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Man arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 13:37 Joseph Norton
A man has been arrested for multiple driving offences including drink driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy