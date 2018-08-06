Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Yarmouth charity which provides shelter for the homeless appeals for more volunteers

PUBLISHED: 12:37 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:37 31 August 2018

Volunteers Sandra Harlow, Jo Morrison and Brenda Mizen from the Living Room Project. Picture: The Living Room Project

Volunteers Sandra Harlow, Jo Morrison and Brenda Mizen from the Living Room Project. Picture: The Living Room Project

Archant

A Great Yarmouth charity which sheltered 31 homeless people from the harsh weather conditions last winter is appealing for more volunteers,

The Living Room project uses church buildings to provide a safe and warm overnight space for rough sleepers over the winter months.

It provided 229 nights off the street for rough sleepers in Yarmouth and 458 meals.

It initially ran for one night a week at a single church-owned location from January to March 2017, providing shelter for eight men.

Last winter the project expanded its provision to three nights a week with each night being hosted at a different church.

Anna Heydon, who worked with local churches and charities to launch the project, said: “This project is vital not only because our visitors can be kept warm and fed, but also because we can help them to connect to local services who can help them to move on.”

She added: “Our project co-ordinator has been able to work individually with many of the visitors, meeting up with them in order to support them to define and achieve their goals.”

Between the months of November and April people who would normally be out on the streets visit one of the churches for a hot meal and a warm bed.

One of the visitors said: “I came in sick and The Living Room helped me to stand up again. I don’t have words to describe how grateful I am.”

The project has worked closely with other agencies, and as a result, eight of the visitors have had successful applications for benefits, 11 people now have places to stay and one is in residential rehab.

Mrs Heydon has noticed an increasing demand for shelter in the area and believes it is down to people being more aware of projects such as The Living Room and other factors including Universal Credit.

The Living Room relies on volunteers to be able to keep running. They offer support in a variety of ways, including cooking, transporting bedding and equipment, serving meals and interacting with visitors.

To find out more about the Living Room or about how you can help, contact 07724303310 or email TheLivingRoomGY@outlook.com

Other News

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

11:41 Eleanor Pringle
UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

The shocking state of a kebab shop in Great Yarmouth, which had rat droppings littering the floor of its store room, has been revealed in a food standards inspection report.

More than 1,000 drivers caught in speeding crackdown

29 minutes ago Dominic Gilbert
PC Olly Ketteridge on the look out for speeding motorists in Horsford. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

More than 1,000 drivers were caught speeding during a week-long enforcement campaign in Norfolk earlier this month.

Yarmouth charity which provides shelter for the homeless appeals for more volunteers

12:37 Joseph Norton
Volunteers Sandra Harlow, Jo Morrison and Brenda Mizen from the Living Room Project. Picture: The Living Room Project

A Great Yarmouth charity which sheltered 31 homeless people from the harsh weather conditions last winter is appealing for more volunteers,

Maritime Festival returns to Great Yarmouth for a fun-packed weekend

10:38 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2017. Two young boys dressed as pirates. Picture: James Bass Photography

Around 30,000 people are expected to flock to the 19th annual Maritime Festival next weekend and enjoy its salty mix of family fun.

Most Read

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yesterday, 12:50 Joseph Norton
Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Traders have voiced their anger and disbelief at Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s proposal to move the town’s historic market as a petition against the plans was handed in.

Read more
Graham Plant

Child hit by car in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 18:35 Liz Coates
The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates

A child has reportedly been hit by a car in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Read more

Fire crews cut roof off car following Yarmouth crash

Tue, 19:35 Liz Coates
Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

Wed, 13:24 Christine Cunningham
Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who stabbed another man in a row at a Great Yarmouth pole and lap dancing club was warned by a judge he faces becoming a career criminal.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy